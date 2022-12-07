More than 150 people injured in Spanish train crash
Collision happened near Barcelona
A collision between two trains in northern Spain has left at least 155 people injured, officials said.
The incident occured near Barcelona. Emergency services in Catalonia said that although three people were taken to medical centres, none of the other passengers were considered to be seriously injured.
No further details on the nature of the injuries were given by officials.
Officials say that the collision occurred on a train line in Montcada i Reixac, a town just north of Barcelona.
Firefighters said that no passengers were trapped.
Ester Capella, the Catalan government’s representative in Madrid, told Spanish National Radio that officials are investigating the incident.
