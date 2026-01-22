Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Firefighters in southern Spain found Boro on Thursday, a dog missing since Sunday's high-speed train crash, reuniting him with his owners in a rare moment of relief amid national mourning for at least 43 people killed.

The collision between two trains was one of Europe's worst rail disasters in recent years, injuring more than 120 people.

Investigators are still working to establish its cause.

Boro, a cross between a schnauzer and a water dog, was riding on one of the trains with his owner, Ana Garcia Aranda, and her pregnant sister at the time of the crash. Both women were injured, with the sister hospitalised in intensive care.

Relatives had pleaded with the public for help finding the dog.

Investigators are still working to establish its cause ( AP )

"If I can't do anything for (my sister), at least I hope I can find Boro," Garcia Aranda said earlier this week in comments.

Police first spotted the dog near the crash site on Wednesday, but he ran off when officers tried to approach him.

Firefighters caught him the following morning.

"We knew since yesterday the area where he could be, and today we were finally able to find him and bring him with us, so he can be returned to his family," one of the firefighters told reporters.

The dog has since been reunited with relatives.

"It has been very difficult and very beautiful," a family spokesperson said.