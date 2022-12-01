Letter bomb sent to Spanish prime minister after Ukraine embassy targeted

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez received a letter bomb which the interior ministry said was similar to those sent to the Ukrainian embassy in Madrid earlier this week, and other sites with links to Kyiv.

The explosive device addressed to Mr Sanchez’s office was one of five to be revealed by Spanish security services in less than 24 hours, though ministers said it was delivered last week on 24 November.

Officials ordered increased security in diplomatic and public buildings shortly before the ministry’s statement, while Wednesday’s embassy package led Kyiv to put all of its consulates around the globe on high alert.

Other letter bombs were delivered to the Ministry of Defence and an air force base in Torrejon de Ardoz outside Madrid on Thursday and Spanish weapons manufacturer Instalaza in Zaragoza on Wednesday.

A government official said that the both the bomb in Zaragoza and the one at the embassy had the same email address written as the sender, according to the Associated Press. No further details were given.

Instalaza manufactures the C90 rocket launcher that Spain has sent Ukraine for its war effort and the air force base.

The Torrejon de Ardoz letter was addressed to the air base’s EU Satellite Centre, which the bloc’s foreign minister Josep Borell said was playing a strategic role in the Ukraine conflict. Spain’s El Mundo reports that the centre has provided intelligence to Kyiv.

Alarm was first raised after a guard at the embassy was mildly injured in the blast triggered by opening a letter adressed to the ambassador.

Letter bomb was found at the Torrejon de Ardoz air force base (pictured) on Thursday (Reuters)

Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba responded by ordering heightened security at Ukrainian embassies worldwide. He also urged an investigation into the attack from his Spanish counterpart.

Spain’s National Court is investigating the blast as a terrorist act and extra security has been placed at the embassy.