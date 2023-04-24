For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as family members of the founder of Spain’s fascist Falange Party, Jose Antonio Primo de Rivera, arrive for the exhumation of his body on Monday (24 April).

The body is buried at the Franco-era monument known as the Valley of the Fallen, which is set to be turned into a memorial to the 500,000 people killed during Spain’s 1936-39 civil war.

Primo de Rivera’s exhumation follows the 2019 removal of the remains of dictator Francisco Franco.

Last year, the Valley of the Fallen was renamed the Valley of Cuelgamuros - the original name of the site - under Spain’s new Democratic Memory law.

“It’s another step in the resignification of the valley,” presidency minister Felix Bolanos told reporters in Barcelona on Friday.

“No person or ideology that evokes the dictatorship should be honoured or extolled there.”

