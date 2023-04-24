Watch live view of Spain’s Valley of the Fallen amid Jose Antonio Primo de Rivera’s exhumation
Watch live as family members of the founder of Spain’s fascist Falange Party, Jose Antonio Primo de Rivera, arrive for the exhumation of his body on Monday (24 April).
The body is buried at the Franco-era monument known as the Valley of the Fallen, which is set to be turned into a memorial to the 500,000 people killed during Spain’s 1936-39 civil war.
Primo de Rivera’s exhumation follows the 2019 removal of the remains of dictator Francisco Franco.
Last year, the Valley of the Fallen was renamed the Valley of Cuelgamuros - the original name of the site - under Spain’s new Democratic Memory law.
“It’s another step in the resignification of the valley,” presidency minister Felix Bolanos told reporters in Barcelona on Friday.
“No person or ideology that evokes the dictatorship should be honoured or extolled there.”
