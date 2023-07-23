For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Voters in Spain headed to the polls on Sunday to decide the fate of a general election which could see the country become the latest among European nations to drift to the right.

Such a shift could mean a major change after five years under a left-wing coalition government.

Most opinion polls put the ring-wing Popular Party ahead of the Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party, but they may need the support of the extreme right Vox party to form a government.

The early election was called after the Socialist Party under prime minister Pedro Sánchez, and its far-left partner Unidas Podemos, took a beating in local and regional elections in May.

While it initially seemed like Mr Sánchez would ride out his four-year term, with an election expected to be held in December, he said he would instead hold early elections after the May defeat.

A coalition between the Popular Party and the Vox party could return the far-right to government in Spain for the first time since the country’s late 1970s transition to democracy after the death of former dictator Francisco Franco.

It would spell another right-wards shift for a European country, following in the footsteps of recent elections in Sweden, Finland and Italy, and may be of concern to EU partners Germany and France as it may impact immigration and climate policies.

A drift to the right could also challenge Mr Sánchez’ plans for a green energy revolution backed by the EU, and an ambitious women’s rights and LGBT+ agenda.

Opposing the far-right coalition are the Socialists and the Sumar movement which has brought 15 small leftist parties together for the first time ever.

Voters are faced with deciding whether to choose a leftist coalition for another term, or a partnership between the right and the far right.

The right-wing coalition vows to roll back many of the progressive laws introduced by the Sánchez government, with potential impacts for millions.

Under Mr Sánchez, Spain steered through the Covid-19 pandemic and weathered an inflation-driven economic downturn that has been made worse by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

But opposition parties have called into question his alliances with small regional secessionist parties which may alienate him from some moderate left-wing voters.

The election is coming during a month of sweltering heatwave conditions across Europe, and in Spain millions of voters may be vacationing away from their usual polling places as a result.

Officials say requests for postal voting have increased, and that a turnout as high as 70 per cent could be expected despite the hot summer weather.