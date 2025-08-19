Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Spain battles record wildfires even as temperatures begin to fall

The country is facing one of its most destructive fire seasons in recent decades

Summer Woolley
Tuesday 19 August 2025 12:48 BST
Spain wildfires: Hundreds of soldiers deployed as deadly blaze spreads

Spain is continuing to grapple with one of the country's most destructive fire seasons in recent decades, even as temperatures begin to fall across the Iberian Peninsula.

Thousands of firefighters, supported by military personnel and water-bombing aircraft, continued to fight fires tearing through parched woodland on Tuesday.

The situation remains particularly critical in northwestern Spain, especially the Galicia region, where the country's weather agency AEMET reported a still “very high or extreme” fire risk.

The fires in Galicia have ravaged small, sparsely populated towns, forcing locals in many cases to step in before firefighters arrive.

Firefighting units from Germany arrived in northern Spain on Tuesday to help fight the blazes, Spain's Interior Ministry announced.

Residents battle a fire advancing toward Rebordondo village
Residents battle a fire advancing toward Rebordondo village (AP)

More than 20 vehicles were deployed to help fight an ongoing blaze in Jarilla in the Extremadura region that borders Portugal, the ministry said.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez was expected to visit Jarilla later on Tuesday.

The fires in Spain, which have killed 4 people this year, have burned more than 382,000 hectares or about 1,475 square miles according to the European Union’s European Forest Fire Information System. That surface area is more than twice the size of metropolitan London.

Many fires have been triggered by human activity. Police have detained 23 people for suspected arson and are investigating 89 more, Spain's Civil Guard said Tuesday.

Many fires have been triggered by human activity
Many fires have been triggered by human activity (AP)

In Portugal, more than 3,700 firefighters were tackling blazes, including four major ones in the north and centre.

Wildfires there have burned about 235,000 hectares or 907 square miles, according to EFFIS — nearly five times more than the 2006-2024 average for this period. Two people have died.

Europe has been warming twice as fast as the global average since the 1980s, according to the EU’s Copernicus Climate Change Service. Scientists say that climate change is exacerbating the frequency and intensity of heat and dryness in parts of Europe, making the region more vulnerable to wildfires.

