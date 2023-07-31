Spanish beaches closed after ‘abnormal’ levels of bacteria detected in water

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Two popular Spanish beaches were forced to close after “abnormal” levels of bacteria were detected in the water.

Urbanova and San Gabriel beaches in Alicante were closed on Friday over the levels of enterococci in the sea, the General Directorate of Water and the Alicante City Council said.

Authorities carried out tests in the water before the beaches were reopened on Saturday when bacteria levels in the water returned to a normal level, according to local media reports.

Experts are said to have ruled out that the bacteria levels were caused by river discharge or from the treatment plant in the San Gabriel.

It comes after the beaches of Medicalia, Puig Val, Old Fishermen’s Quarter and Els Plans were closed on July 22 after a thick, grainy, white substance was found on the shore.

Swimmers were also told to avoid the coast of the holiday hotspot resort of El Puig, near Valencia, as authorities struggled to determine what the substance was. Samples have been taken and experts are still working to identify the substance, but the beaches have since reopened.

Meanwhile, tourists were urged to stay vigilant on beaches in France and Spain earlier this month due to a surge of toxic algae, which experts warn could cause skin irritation, gastric disorders, nausea, vomiting, and flu-like symptoms.

Climate change has led to warmer semi-tropical seas around Europe, causing higher levels of the poisonous Ostreopsis algae, according to Spain’s Institute of Marine Sciences.

“The rising water temperature in the Mediterranean will cause the spread of toxic algae Ostreopsis, which will linger for longer and in greater quantities, possibly posing a threat to tourism in the future,” said Dr Elisa Berdalet, from the Institute of Marine Sciences.