AP News Digest 7 a.m.

CONGRESS — Republican Kevin McCarthy has been elected House speaker on a historic post-midnight 15th ballot, overcoming holdouts from his own ranks. Floor tensions boiled over into shouting after a chaotic week that tested the new GOP majority’s ability to govern. But McCarthy prevailed in the end as he had said he would. By Lisa Mascaro and Farnoush Amiri. SENT: 1,140 words, photos, video. With CONGRESS-HOUSE CLERK — The extended drama over picking the next House speaker has put Cheryl Johnson's normally understated position of House clerk in the spotlight. SENT: 630 words, photos.

CONGRESS-THE SCENE — The room fell almost silent as it became apparent that GOP leader Kevin McCarthy was now asking — begging, really — the bombastic, blustering, defiant Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz to change his vote from “present” to “McCarthy.” He said no, and another congressman angrily confronted him. The House abruptly adjourned, but then tempers cooled. And within the hour, McCarthy and his allies got the remaining holdouts to switch their votes — not to “McCarthy” but to “present." By Mary Clare Jalonick. SENT: 720 words, photos.

MEXICO-US-DRUG WAR — Mexico’s capture of a son of former Sinaloa cartel boss Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán this week likely is an isolated nod to a drug war strategy that Mexico’s current administration has abandoned rather than a sign that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s thinking has changed. By Christopher Sherman, Mark Stevenson and Fabiola Sánchez. SENT: 1,090 words, photos, video, audio.

UNITED STATES-ISRAEL — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s new government is vexing the Biden administration as it embarks on policies that U.S. officials fear will run counter to longstanding American goals. Netanyahu’s right-wing government is just days old but its most controversial member has already upset U.S. diplomats. By Matthew Lee. SENT: 1,230 words, photos.

FAMILY-MASS KILLINGS — A murder-suicide that left eight members of one family including five children dead in a small Utah town is the latest in what has become an all-too-common occurrence in troubled households across the United States. There was a family mass killing nearly once every 3.5 weeks on average in the U.S. in 2021 and 2022. By Sam Metz and Claudia Lauer. SENT: 940 words, photos.

FBN-HAMLIN-HEART SCREENING — Quick on-the-field emergency care is widely credited with helping save Damar Hamlin’s life, but it’s unclear if his cardiac arrest could have been prevented with screening. Cardiac testing including EKGs and echocardiograms can detect some but not all heart conditions. One fluke type of chest trauma is impossible to predict or prevent. By Lindsey Tanner. SENT: 940 words, photos. This is the Sunday Spotlight.

MEGA-MILLIONS-JACKPOT -- Another Mega Millions drawing, another night without a big winner. No one hit all six numbers and won the estimated $940 million jackpot, pushing the lottery prize to an estimated $1.1 billion ahead of the next drawing Tuesday night. SENT: 330 words, photos.

SCI-FALLING SATELLITE — A retired science satellite is about to fall from the sky but NASA says the chance of wreckage falling on anybody is “very low.” SENT: 250 words, photos.

CAPITOL RIOT-ASHLI BABBITT-MOTHER — Police say the mother of Ashli Babbitt, the woman fatally shot by police inside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot, was arrested in Washington during a demonstration on the insurrection's two-year anniversary. SENT: 280 words, photo.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — Ukraine’s president is praising the United States for including tank-killing vehicles in its latest multibillion-dollar package of military aid. Officials, meanwhile, said it was unclear whether Moscow was abiding by a unilateral 36-hour cease-fire. SENT: 420 words, photos.

NATIVE AMERICAN-RESERVATIONS — A white state lawmaker in Montana is questioning whether land set aside long ago for Native Americans should exist anymore. The measure, riddled with racial stereotypes, is unlikely to pass and would have no practical effect. But it’s causing tensions to surface at the Republican-controlled Montana Legislature. SENT: 970 words, photos.

ILLINOIS LEGISLATURE-LAWMAKER PAY RAISE — Illinois House Democrats working in a lame-duck session left town for a weekend break Friday night — but not before voting on plans to give themselves a pay raise of nearly 16%. SENT: 510 words.

SCHOOL SHOOTING-NEWPORT NEWS — Police in the Virginia city of Newport News say a 6-year-old student shot and wounded a teacher at his school during an altercation inside a first-grade classroom. SENT: 710 words, photos.

NEW YORK NURSES-NEGOTIATIONS — Negotiations to keep about 10,000 nurses from walking off the job are heading into a final weekend. Some major New York City hospitals already are bracing for a potential strike by sending ambulances elsewhere and transferring some patients, including vulnerable newborns. SENT: 750 words, photos.

ALASKA-BEAR BAITING — The National Park Service is proposing a rule that would prohibit bear baiting in national preserves in Alaska. SENT: 390 words, photo.

IRAN-PROTESTS — Iran says it has executed two men convicted of allegedly killing a paramilitary volunteer, the latest executions aimed at halting the nationwide protests now challenging the country’s theocracy. SENT: 510 words, photos.

FRANCE-PROTEST — Thousands of Kurds from around France and Europe are marching in Paris to show their anger over the unresolved killing of three Kurdish women activists in the French capital 10 years ago. SENT: 330 words, photos.

PHILIPPINES-MILITARY CHIEF — Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has cut short the term of the military chief of staff he appointed five months ago and replaced him with a retiring general without explaining the surprise move. SENT: 580 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CHINA — China has suspended or closed the social media accounts of more than 1,000 critics of the government’s policies on the COVID-19 outbreak. SENT: 1,030 words, photos.

EUROPE-NO SNOW-PHOTO GALLERY — Mild weather has left many regions of Europe that would normally be blanketed in snow at this time of year bare, and winter sports resorts are fearing for the future. Experts say this season’s lack of snow offers a glimpse of winters to come. SENT: 150 words, photos.

CES 2023 — Tech companies are showing off their latest products at CES, formerly known as the Consumer Electronics Show, with new developments in video as well as lifestyle enhancements with beverage and makeup gadgets. Here are some highlights from Las Vegas. SENT: 560 words, photos.

BBN- -DODGERS-BAUER — The Los Angeles Dodgers are cutting ties with pitcher Trevor Bauer, whose unprecedented 324-game suspension over sexual misconduct allegations was reduced two weeks ago, allowing him to resume his career with the start of the new season. SENT: 850 words, photos.

BKN—HAWKS-LAKERS — The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Atlanta Hawks 130-114 for their first four-game winning streak in just under a year. SENT: 600 words, photos.

