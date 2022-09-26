AP News Digest 3 am

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

ITALY-ELECTION — Italian voters rewarded Giorgia Meloni’s euroskeptic party with neo-fascist roots, propelling the country toward what likely would be its first far-right-led government since World War II, based on partial results from the election for Parliament. In a victory speech, the far-right Italian leader struck a moderate tone after projections based on votes counted from some two-thirds of polling stations showed her Brothers of Italy party ahead of other contenders in balloting. By Frances D’Emilio and Giada Zampano. SENT: 920 words, photos, video.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-REFERENDUMS — After seven weary months of war, many Ukrainians fear more suffering and political repression awaits them as referendums orchestrated by the Kremlin with help from gun-toting police portend Russia’s imminent annexation of four occupied regions. Many residents fled the regions before the referendums got underway, scared about being forced to vote or potentially being conscripted into the Russian army. By Yuras Karmanau and Hanna Arhirova. SENT: 950 words, photos.

CAPITOL RIOT-OATH KEEPERS FOUNDER — The founder of the militia group Oath Keepers, Stewart Rhodes, was once a promising Yale Law School graduate. Then his deep distrust of government and thirst for greatness led him down a far different path. Now he and four others tied to the group head to trial this week on charges of seditious conspiracy in connection with the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. By Jacques Billeaud and Lindsay Whitehurst. SENT: 2,370 words, photos, video. An abridged version of 1,030 words is also available.

TROPICAL WEATHER — Authorities in Cuba suspended classes in Pinar del Rio province and said they will begin evacuations as Tropical Storm Ian was forecast to strengthen into a hurricane before reaching the western part of the island on its way to Florida. By Cristiana Mesquita. SENT: 540 words, photos.

EUROPE-ENERGY CRISIS-PREPARING FOR WINTER — Russia has reduced natural gas supplies to Europe and could cut them off completely, but countries still have been able to fill up storage levels earlier than expected and are rolling out relief to help households and businesses with rising energy bills. Weathering the winter could come down to how cold it gets, with Russia still holding leverage over Europe because of high energy prices and smaller supplies. By David McHugh, Justin Spike, Karel Janicek and Veselin Toshkov. SENT: 1,340 words, photos. This is the Tuesday Spotlight.

PAKISTAN-FLOODS-AGRICULTURE — Pakistan's massive floods this summer wiped out large swaths of crops. Now the country fears significant food shortages. One reason for concern is that wheat planting season is fast approaching, but vast areas that would normally be planted with wheat are still underwater and may not drain in time. By Munir Ahmed and Muhammad Farooq. SENT: 1,040 words, photos.

MORE ON RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

UKRAINE-RUSSIA-IZIUM HARDSHIP — The Ukrainian town of Izium has been without electricity, gas, running water or a phone connection for six months. Now that Russian forces have retreated, more hardship looms as winter approaches. SENT: 550 words, photos.

JAPAN-RUSSIA-NUCLEAR — Japan expressed grave concern about Russia’s possible use of nuclear weapons against Ukraine as the top government spokesman announced an additional ban on exports of chemical weapons-related goods to Russia. SENT: 170 words, photo.

ELECTION 2022

ELECTION 2022-DEMOCRATS-BIDEN — Some Democrats facing tough midterm races are praising many of the Biden administration’s top policy achievements even while distancing themselves from the president himself. SENT: 1,160 words, photos.

ELECTION 2022-POLL WORKERS — False claims about the 2020 presidential election by former President Donald Trump and his allies are spurring new interest in working the polls in Georgia and elsewhere for the upcoming midterm elections, but for different reasons. SENT: 1,250 words, photos.

TRENDING

SUPER BOWL-RIHANNA — Rihanna to headline the next Super Bowl halftime show. SENT: 380 words, photo.

NEW ZEALAND-BRITAIN-ROYALS — New Zealand marks queen’s death with holiday, church service. SENT: 370 words, photos.

WASHINGTON

CONGRESS-ELECTORAL VOTES-OBJECTIONS — In an effort to prevent another Jan. 6, bills moving through the House and Senate would make it harder for lawmakers to object when Congress counts the electoral votes in a joint session after a presidential election. SENT: 1,190 words, photos.

INTERNATIONAL

UN GENERAL ASSEMBLY-SECURITY COUNCIL — Virtually everyone involved agrees: Almost eight decades after it came into existence, the powerful U.N. Security Council needs to expand and include more voices. The central question — and the biggest disagreement — is exactly how. SENT: 1,170 words, photos.

KOREAS-TENSIONS — A U.S. aircraft carrier and its battle group launched drills with South Korean warships off the Korean Peninsula’s east coast in their first such training in five years, a day after North Korea test-fired a short-range ballistic missile in a possible response to the exercise. SENT: 430 words, photos.

JAPAN-CHINA-ANNIVERSARY-DIPLOMATIC GAMBIT — The Japanese leader who normalized relations with China 50 years ago feared for his life when he flew to Beijing for the high-stakes negotiations at the height of the Cold War, according to his daughter, a former Japanese foreign minister. SENT: 930 words, photos.

HONG KONG — A 90-year-old Catholic cardinal and five others stood trial in Hong Kong for allegedly failing to register a now-defunct fund set up to assist people arrested in the mass anti-government protests in the city three years ago. SENT: 530 words, photos.

ASIA-TYPHOON — Typhoon Noru blew out of the northern Philippines, leaving five rescuers dead, knocking down power in two provinces, trapping villagers in floods and forcing officials to suspend classes and government work in and around Manila. SENT: 610 words, photos.

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

AMAZON-PRIME EVENT — Amazon said that next month it will hold a second Prime Day-like shopping event, making it the latest major retailer to offer holiday deals earlier this year to entice cautious consumers struggling with tighter budgets. By Business Writer Haleluya Hadero. SENT: 390 words, photo.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian shares tumbled and the British pound sank further, reflecting pessimism over efforts by central banks around the world to curb inflation. By Business Writer Yuri Kageyama. SENT: 500 words, photos. With BRITAIN-ECONOMY — Tax cut plans pull British pound to four-decade lows.

SPORTS

ON-FOOTBALL-QB-INJURIES — The NFL’s quarterback carousel may start spinning a bit faster. Mac Jones, Tua Tagovailoa and Josh Allen got banged-up Sunday. Justin Herbert and Jameis Winston played hurt. Already, Dak Prescott and Trey Lance have gone down. Backups, be ready. By Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi. SENT: 730 words, photos.

