AP News Digest 5:30 a.m.

CHINA-POSTCARD FROM XINJIANG — Four years after Beijing launched a brutal crackdown that swept up to a million or more Uyghurs and other mostly Muslim minorities into detention camps and prisons, its control of China’s far west Xinjiang region has entered a new era. Chinese authorities have scaled back many of most visible aspects of the far northwestern region’s high-tech police state, and a sense of normality has crept back in. But there is no doubt about who rules, and evidence of the terror of the last four years is everywhere. SENT: 2,355 words, photos.

TOP STORIES

IRAQ-ELECTIONS — Iraq closed its airspace and land border crossings on Sunday as voters headed to the polls to elect a parliament that many hope will deliver much needed reforms after decades of conflict and mismanagement. The vote was scheduled to be held next year but was brought forward in response to a popular uprising in the capital Baghdad and southern provinces in late 2019. SENT: 830 words, photos.

INDIGENOUS PEOPLES-COLUMBUS-HOLIDAYS — Monday’s federal holiday dedicated to Christopher Columbus is highlighting the ongoing divide between those who view the explorer as a representative of Italian American history and others horrified by an annual tribute that ignores native people whose lives and culture were forever changed by colonialism. Spurred by national calls for racial equity, communities across the U.S. took a deeper look at Columbus’ legacy in recent years — pairing or replacing it with Indigenous Peoples Day. SENT: 990 words, photos.

CONGRESS-McCONNELL — The dangerous standoff in Congress over raising the debt limit as well as its ultimate resolution both were engineered by Sen. Mitch McConnell, the Republican leader determined to stop President Joe Biden’s agenda even if it pushes the country toward grave economic uncertainty. McConnell is no longer the majority leader of the Senate, but he is exerting the power of the minority in new and uncharted ways. By Congressional Correspondent Lisa Mascaro. SENT: 1,135 words, photos.

AFGHANISTAN — The Taliban ruled out cooperation with the U.S. to contain extremist groups in Afghanistan, staking out an uncompromising position on a key issue ahead of the first direct talks between the former foes since America withdrew from the country in August. They’ve signaled more flexibility on the evacuation of foreign citizens and Afghans from the country. By Kathy Gannon. SENT: 820 words, photos.

SCHOOL BOARD BATTLES-ELECTIONS — Races for local school board seats have emerged as intense political battlegrounds in the upcoming Nov. 2 elections across the U.S. Parental protests that started during COVID-19 lockdowns are evolving into full-fledged board takeover campaigns. National conservative groups offering training academies for right-leaning candidates are helping stoke the challenges, which could have a dramatic effect on public education if they succeed. By Julie Carr Smyth and Patty Nieberg. SENT: 1,320 words, photos.

RUSSIA-NOBEL-MURATOV — As a new Nobel Peace Prize laureate, Russian newspaper editor Dmitry Muratov has downplayed the buzz around his name. The award isn’t for him, he says, but for all of the staff at Novaya Gazeta, the independent Russian newspaper noted for investigations of official corruption, human rights abuses and Kremlin criticism. By Jim Heintz. SENT: 950 words, photos.

GOP DOCTORS-VACCINES — Roger Marshall won’t let people forget he’s a doctor by putting “Doc” in the letterhead of his U.S. Senate office news releases. But when it comes to COVID-19 vaccines, other doctors think he sounds far less like a doctor and far more like a politician rallying hard-right supporters. The Republican senator from Kansas is offering advice about who does and doesn’t need to get vaccinated that defies U.S. government guidance as he aggressively fights vaccine mandates. He has company from other GOP doctors, dentists and pharmacists in Congress. Critics say those Republicans are putting a higher priority on politics than medical ethics. By Political Writer John Hanna. SENT: 1,150 words, photos. This is the Sunday Spotlight

TRENDING NEWS

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-ALLEN-WEST — Tea party firebrand Allen West a candidate for the GOP nomination for Texas governor, said that he has received monoclonal antibody injections after being diagnosed with COVID-19 pneumonia. West said he would likely be hospitalized. SENT: 335 words, photo.

LAGUARDIA-EMERGENCY-LANDING — A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. SENT: 250 words.

SPAIN-VOLCANO — A new lava flow belched from the La Palma volcano, threatening to spread more destruction on the Atlantic Ocean island, where over 1,000 buildings have already been engulfed or badly damaged by streams of molten rock. SENT: 270 words, photos.

TEXAS-MISSING-BOY — A 3-year-old Texas boy who was missing for four days was found alive in woods and seemed to be in good health, authorities said. SENT: 160 words.

MORE ON THE VIRUS OUTBREAK

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-RAPID TESTS — Nevada this week became one of the last states to publicly report rapid antigen tests as part of its coronavirus tallies — a move that experts said could provide a fuller picture of the pandemic but also upend metrics used to gauge how the virus is spreading. SENT: 1,020 words, photo.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-ITALY-PROTEST — Thousands of demonstrators have marched down Rome’s Via Veneto and other main streets to protest a government rule requiring COVID-19 vaccines or negative tests for workers to enter offices. SENT: 540 words, photos.

WASHINGTON/POLITICS

NOEM-DAUGHTER-MEETING-EXPLAINER — The four retired judges who make up South Dakota’s Government Accountability Board usually meet just a handful of times a year, almost entirely unnoticed by the public, and have never advanced a complaint to a public hearing. They’re now preparing for the high-profile task of weighing whether Gov. Kristi Noem twice abused the power of her office. SENT: 745 words, photos.

NATIONAL

ABORTION-TEXAS — Texas abortion clinics Saturday canceled appointments they had rushed to book during a 48-hour reprieve from the most restrictive abortion law in the U.S., which was back in effect and has weary providers that are running out of options again turning their sights to the Supreme Court. SENT: 840 words, photos. With TEXAS-ABORTION LAW-EXPLAINER — A look at some questions and answers about what’s happens next in the legal fight over Texas’ abortion ban and the impact so far. SENT: 845 words, photos.

OBIT-ARMY-GENERAL — Raymond T. Odierno, a retired Army general who led U.S. and coalition forces in Iraq at the height of the war, has died at 67 after a battle with cancer, his family said. Odierno capped his 39-year military career by serving as the Army’s chief of staff. By AP National Security Writer Robert Burns. SENT: 410 words, photos.

TEXAS-EXECUTIONS-SPIRITUAL ADVISERS — Executions in the nation’s busiest capital punishment state face delays amid legal questions over Texas’ refusal to allow spiritual advisers to touch inmates and pray aloud as condemned individuals are being put to death. SENT: 875 words, photos.

EXONERATED-MAN-LAWSUIT — A Florida man exonerated of a 1983 rape and murder after serving 37 years in prison is suing over his wrongful conviction in which a disproven bite mark was crucial evidence. By Legal Affairs Writer Curt Anderson. SENT: 560 words, photos.

SENIOR-LIVING-FACILITY-SHOOTING — Maryland police have announced first-degree murder charges against a man for shooting two staff members of a senior living community to death at the facility where they worked. SENT: 205 words, photos.

INTERNATIONAL

ISRAEL-GERMANY — Germany’s lame-duck chancellor, Angela Merkel, paid a final official visit to Israel on Sunday, saying she had been fortunate to play a key role in strengthening relations between the two countries after the horrors of the Holocaust during World War II. SENT: 655 words, photo.

TAIWAN NATIONAL DAY — Taiwan’s president has vowed to defend the island from China’s rising pressure for reunification, after a week of tensions with Beijing. SENT: 540 words, photos.

LIBYA — Libya’s rival sides reached an initial agreement on the withdrawal of foreign fighters and mercenaries from the North African nation, the United Nations said. It is a key step toward unifying the violence-wracked country. SENT: 495 words.

PAKISTAN-OBIT-ABDUL QADEER KHAN — Abdul Qadeer Khan, a controversial figure known as the father of Pakistan’s nuclear bomb, died Sunday after a lengthy illness, the country’s interior minister said. He was 85. SENT: 620 words, photos.

EMIRATES — FaceTime calls seemed to be working in the United Arab Emirates on Sunday, an apparent loosening of long-standing restrictions on the Apple program in the federation of seven sheikhdoms. SENT: 245 words.

MIGRATION-LIBYA-CRACKDOWN — Guards at a Libyan detention center for migrants shot and killed at least six people amid chaos in the overcrowded facility, U.N. officials said, as they again condemned widespread abuses against migrants in the North African country. SENT: 855 words, photos.

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

MEXICO-WINE PROTEST — Defenders of Mexico’s Valle de Guadalupe wine-producing valley protested Saturday against unfettered development they say threatens the area’s environment and agriculture. SENT: 300 words.

PHILANTHROPY-PANDORA-PAPERS — The “Pandora Papers” investigation revealed how the rich and powerful have been shielding their wealth in offshore accounts, as well as trust-friendly states like South Dakota. As these so-called “dynasty trusts” increasingly become known as tax havens for wealthy Americans and foreigners, some experts worry charities could suffer because of their use. SENT: 930 words, photo.

SPORTS

FBC—T25-ALABAMA-TEXAS A&M — Seth Small made a 28-yard field goal as time expired and Texas A&M stunned top-ranked Alabama 41-38 to end the Crimson Tide’s winning streak at 19 games. SENT: 980 words, photos.

BBN—NLDS-BRAVES-BREWERS — Max Fried pitched six sharp innings and Atlanta’s bullpen held on after manager Brian Snitker’s quick hook, sending the Braves over the Milwaukee Brewers 3-0 to tie their NL Division Series at a game apiece. SENT: 900 words, photos.

FBC--T25-PENN ST-IOWA — Spencer Petras threw a 44-yard touchdown pass to Nico Ragaini to complete No. 3 Iowa’s comeback from a two-touchdown deficit, No. 4 Penn State’s offense did next to nothing after quarterback Sean Clifford was knocked out of the game and the Hawkeyes held on for a bruising 23-20 victory Saturday. SENT: 900 words, photos.

BOX--FURY-WILDER — Tyson Fury got up from two fourth-round knockdowns and stopped Deontay Wilder in the 11th round Saturday night. Fury retained his WBC title in a thrilling conclusion to a superlative heavyweight trilogy. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

