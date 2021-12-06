AP News Digest 7 a.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EST. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

———————————————

TOP STORIES

———————————————

MYANMAR-SUU KYI VERDICT — Aung San Suu Kyi the civilian leader of Myanmar who was ousted in a de facto coup this year, was convicted of incitement and another charge and sentenced to four years in prison in a trial widely criticized as yet a further attempt by the country’s military rulers to roll back the democratic gains of recent years. It also serves to cement a dramatic reversal of fortunes for the Nobel Peace laureate, who spent 15 years under house arrest for resisting the Southeast Asian nation’s generals but then worked uncomfortably alongside them when they promised to usher in democratic rule. By Grant Peck. SENT: 1,210 words, photos. WITH: MYANMAR-SUU KYI-LEGAL CHALLENGES (sent); MYANMAR-SUU KYI-PHOTO GALLERY and MYANMAR-SUU KYI-TIMELINE (sent); MYANMAR-PROTEST (sent).

OBIT-BOB DOLE — Bob Dole who overcame disabling war wounds to become a sharp-tongued Senate leader from Kansas, a Republican presidential candidate and then a symbol and celebrant of his dwindling generation of World War II veterans, has died. He was 98. By John Hanna and Cal Woodward. SENT: 1,600 words, photos. WITH: OBIT-BOB DOLE-A LIFE (sent); OBIT-BOB DOLE-MOMENTS IN A LIFE (sent) OBIT-BOB DOLE-REACTION (sent)

CONGRESS OUTRAGE-POLITICS — House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s appears to have settled on a strategy as a handful of Republican lawmakers stir outrage with violent, racist and sometimes Islamophobic comments: If you can’t police them, promote them. Success in Congress was once measured by bills passed and constituents reached. But after Donald Trump’s presidency the ability to enrage has become a potent metric for Republicans looking to reclaim a House majority next year by firing up Trump supporters. By Brian Slodysko. SENT: 1,150 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ITALY— Italy is making life more uncomfortable for unvaccinated people by excluding them from indoor restaurants, theatres and museums to control the spread of coronavirus and encourage vaccine skeptics to get their shots. Starting Monday through Jan. 15, Italian police can check whether diners seated in restaurants or bars have a “super” health pass certifying they are either vaccinated or have recovered from the virus. By Colleen Barry. SENT: 510 words, photos.

BEIJING-US — China is threatening to take “firm countermeasures” if the U.S. proceeds with a diplomatic boycott of February’s Beijing Winter Olympic Games. A foreign ministry spokesman in Beijing accused U.S. politicians of grandstanding over the issue of not sending dignitaries to attend the events that China hopes will showcase its economic development. SENT: 390 words, photos.

PEARL HARBOR ANNIVERSARY — Pearl Harbor survivors and World War II veterans are gathering in Hawaii this week to remember those killed in the Dec. 7, 1941, attack. Those attending will observe a moment of silence at 7:55 a.m., the minute the bombing began. The ceremony marks the 80th anniversary of the attack that launched the U.S. into World War II. By Andre McAvoy and Gillian Flaccus. SENT: 920 words, photos. This is the Tuesday Spotlight

———————————————

TRENDING NEWS

———————————————

GREECE-POPE — Pope Francis is wrapping up his visit to Greece by encouraging its young people to follow their dreams and not be tempted by the consumerist “sirens” of today that promise easy pleasures. SENT: 440 words, photos.

WORD OF THE YEAR-DICTIONARY.COM — Allyship is Dictionary.com’s word of the year. The look up site with 70 million monthly users took the unusual step of anointing a word it added just last month. SENT: 890 words, photo.

EGYPT-BUILDING COLLAPSE — Egyptian state-run media are saying that an apartment building collapsed in a southern province, killing at least three children. SENT: 160 words.

——————————————————————————————

MORE ON THE VIRUS OUTBREAK

——————————————————————————————

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SCIENTIST — One of the scientists behind the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is warning that the next pandemic may be more contagious and more lethal unless more money is devoted to research and preparations to fight emerging viral threats. SENT: 240 words.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK — U.S. health officials said that while the omicron variant of the coronavirus is rapidly spreading throughout the country, early indications suggest it may be less dangerous than delta, which continues to drive a surge of hospitalizations. SENT: 510 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-VIETNAM — High school seniors are returning to their classrooms in Hanoi, Vietnam’s capital, for the first time in more than six months as the city eases coronavirus restrictions. Only 50% of normal school attendance will be allowed to reduce the risk of infections, so students will spend alternate days attending classes in person and online. SENT: 490 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-RUSSIA — Russian health authorities on Monday said they have confirmed the first two cases of the omicron variant of coronavirus in travelers who returned from South Africa. SENT: 300 words, photos.

———————————————

WASHINGTON/POLITICS

———————————————

ELECTION 2022-GEORGIA GOVERNOR — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is likely to face a prominent challenger for the 2022 Republican primary for governor, former Sen. David Perdue. Kemp drew Donald Trump’s wrath for refusing to act on his false allegations of a stolen election. SENT: 910 words, photos.

KENNEDY CENTER HONORS — The Kennedy Center Honors has returned to tradition this year with a real-life gala and the presence of the president for the first time since 2016. The lifetime achievement awards for artistic excellence were presented to Motown Records creator Berry Gordy, “Saturday Night Live” mastermind Lorne Michaels, actress-singer Bette Midler, opera singer Justino Diaz and folk music legend Joni Mitchell. SENT: 780 words, photos.

———————————————

NATIONAL

———————————————

DAUNTE WRIGHT-OFFICER TRIAL — Opening statements loom this week for a white former Minnesota police officer who said she drew her handgun by mistake when she fatally shot Black motorist Daunte Wright. But first the two sides will meet with the judge to finalize jury instructions that can be contentious. SENT: 480 words, photos.

ELECTION LAWS-WISCONSIN — A group supporting former President Donald Trump’s agenda is working to bypass Wisconsin’s Democratic governor to change the swing state’s election laws. The disclosure was made by former Trump spokesman Hogan Gidley during a meeting a conservative group held for state lawmakers. SENT: 820 words, photos.

———————————————

INTERNATIONAL

———————————————

INDIA-RUSSIA — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday to discuss defense and trade relations as India attempts to balance its ties with the United States. The two countries are expected to sign agreements in trade and defense. India and Russia have a long history of close ties. By Ashok Sharma . SENT: 330 words, photos.

SOLOMON ISLAND-UNREST — The leader of the Solomon Islands has survived a vote of no confidence in Parliament following last month's riots. Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare told lawmakers in a fiery 90-minute speech that he’d done nothing wrong and would not bow down to “the forces of evil” or to “Taiwan’s agents.” At one point he picked up his chair and banged it on the Parliament floor to emphasize a point. Opponents accused him of using Chinese money to cling to power. SENT: 790 words, photos.

IRAN-NUCLEAR — The national security adviser of the United Arab Emirates has met with his Iranian counterpart in Tehran. Monday’s visit is a major step for the UAE, which views the Islamic Republic as its main regional threat. SENT: 600 words, photos.

GERMANY-NEW GOVERNMENT — Chancellor-designate Olaf Scholz has announced that an epidemiologist who has been a prominent voice of caution in the coronavirus pandemic will be Germany’s new health minister. He will be part of a team that includes the first woman to become the country’s top security official. SENT 550 words, photos.

NOBEL-PRIZES — Winners of the 2021 Nobel Prizes are receiving their awards in scaled-down local ceremonies adapted for pandemic times. For a second year, the coronavirus has scuttled the traditional formal banquet in Stockholm attended by winners of the prizes in chemistry, physics, medicine, literature and economics. Literature laureate Abdulrazak Gurnah will be the first to get his prize in a lunchtime ceremony Monday at the Swedish ambassador’s residence in London. SENT: 300 words, photos.

SAUDI ARABIA-JUSTIN BEIBER — Pop star Justin Bieber has performed to a packed crowd in the Saudi city of Jiddah, singing some of his most popular hits on stage to excited fans. The Sunday night concert took place even as human rights campaigners and activists called on Bieber to cancel his performance over the kingdom’s arrests and crackdown of critics. SENT: 660 words, photos.

SUDAN-DARFUR — An aid group says tribal clashes between Arabs and non-Arabs has killed at least 24 people in Sudan’s western Darfur region. SENT: 390 words.

ISRAEL-PALESTENIANS — The Israeli Defense Ministry says a 16-year-old Palestinian rammed a vehicle into an Israeli checkpoint in the West Bank overnight, wounding a security guard. It said on Monday that the alleged attacker was shot and “neutralized” at the scene. SENT: 350 words.

NIGERIA INSECURITY — Niger’s interior ministry says that extremist gunmen have attacked a military camp near the West African country’s border with Burkina Faso, killing at least 12 soldiers. SENT: 170 words, photos.

———————————————

ARTS/ENTERTAINMENT

———————————————

THEATRE REVIEW-MRS. DOUBTFIRE — One sure sign that Broadway is bouncing back is the arrival of new shows based on hit movies. The latest is “Mrs. Doubtfire” — a sweetly clumsy valentine to broken families from the mid-1990s that arrives in the fraught 2020s. What opened Sunday at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre is a softball down the middle, writes Associated Press critic Mark Kennedy. SENT: 780 words, photos.

FILM-TOM HOLLAND-FRED ASTAIRE — Tom Holland is trading in his Spidey suit for some tap shoes. The “Spider-Man” star told The Associated Press that he’ll star as Fred Astaire in an upcoming biopic. SENT: 340 words, photos.

FILM-BOX OFFICE — Leftovers were on the menu for moviegoers in North America this weekend. “Encanto,” “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” and “House of Gucci” repeated in the top three spots, according to studio estimates on Sunday. All three films are playing exclusively in theaters. SENT: 580 words, photos.

———————————————

BUSINESS

———————————————

CHINA-ALIBABA — China’s largest e-commerce group Alibaba said Monday it is appointing a new chief financial officer and reorganizing its e-commerce businesses amid a regulatory crackdown in the technology industry. SENT: 400 words, photo.

CHINA DEBT — China’s central bank has released extra money for lending as the government tries to reassure the public it can contain the potential fallout if a troubled real estate developer’s $310 billion mountain of debt collapses. SENT: 220 words, photos.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Shares are mixed in Asia after troubled Chinese property developer Evergrande warned late Friday it may run out of money. Hong Kong dropped 1.2% but the Shanghai Composite index rose. South Korea’s benchmark advanced but Tokyo and Sydney declined. Wall Street closed out last week with more losses Friday following a mixed reading on a U.S. jobs markets that investors said was tough to parse. SENT: 650 words, photos.

———————————————

SPORTS

———————————————

BRONCOS-CHIEFS — The resurgent Kansas City defense shut down Teddy Bridgewater and the Broncos and the Chiefs beat Denver 22-9 on Sunday night for their fifth straight win. Daniel Sorenson returned an interception 75 yards for a touchdown for Kansas City Patrick Mahomes had 184 yards passing with a touchdown run and an interception for the Chiefs, who now lead the Chargers by a game and the Broncos and Raiders by two in their race for a sixth straight AFC West championship. SENT: 880 words, photos.

———————————————

HOW TO REACH US

———————————————

At the Nerve Center, Rob Jagodzinski can be reached at 800-845-8450 (ext. 1600). For photos, (ext. 1900). For graphics and interactives, ext. 7636. Expanded AP content can be obtained from http://newsroom.ap.org. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call 844-777-2006.