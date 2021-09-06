AP News Digest 7 a.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

____________________

TOP STORIES

____________________

AFGHANISTAN —The Taliban said on Monday they have taken control of Panjshir province north of Kabul, the last holdout of anti-Taliban forces in the country and the only province the Taliban had not seized during their blitz across Afghanistan last month. Thousands of Taliban fighters overran eight districts of Panjshir overnight, according to witnesses from the area who spoke on condition of anonymity, fearing for their safety. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid issued a statement, saying Panjshir was now under control of Taliban fighters. By Kathy Gannon. SENT: 1, 020 words, photos.

FLORIDA SHOOTING-FAMILY KILLED — A man wearing full body armor fatally shot four people, including a mother and the 3-month-old baby she was cradling, and engaged in a massive gunfight with police and deputies before getting wounded and surrendering, a Florida sheriff said Sunday. An 11-year-old girl who was shot seven times survived. By Kelli Kennedy. SENT: 890 words, photos, video.

HURRICANE IDA-APARTMENT COMPLEX — When Hurricane Ida swept ashore, the town of Houma was the first major population center in its path. Power isn’t expected to be restored until the end of the month. One apartment complex called Chateau Creole suffered heavy damage, and residents have to move out. But at a time when housing across the region has been severely damaged, many aren’t sure where they’ll go. By Rebecca Santana. SENT: 760 words, photos.

SEPT. 11-AIR TRAVEL — Ask anyone old enough to remember travel before Sept. 11, 2001, and you’re likely to get a gauzy recollection of what flying was like. There was security screening, but it wasn’t intrusive. There were no long checkpoint lines. Passengers and their families could walk right to the gate together. That all ended when four hijacked planes crashed into the World Trade Center towers, the Pentagon and a field in Pennsylvania. The worst terror attack on American soil led to security measures and other changes large and small that have reshaped the airline industry and made air travel more stressful than ever. By David Koenig. SENT: 1.970 words, photos, video.

VIRUS OUTBREAK — In Thailand’s worst coronavirus surge yet, lockdown measures have reduced what little Bangkok’s have-nots had to zero. Their plight has given rise to volunteer groups working to ensure the poorest survive. For Tun Nye, the bag of rice, canned fish and other staples he received meant not going hungry when his construction site was shut down. He said, “It’s been three or four months with no money and we don’t have enough to eat. And there’s no option to go home to Myanmar; it’s worse there.” SENT: 1,110 words, photos. WITH: VIRUS OUTBREAK-THE LATEST. (sent)

ISRAEL-PRISONERS ESCAPE — Israeli police say they are searching for six Palestinian prisoners who escaped from a high-security facility in northern Israel. Police said they have erected roadblocks and are conducting patrols in the area. By Laurie Kellman. SENT: 450 words, photos.

____________________

WHAT WE’RE TALKING ABOUT

____________________

BRAZIL-ARGENTINA-EPL PLAYERS — Brazil’s World Cup qualifier against Argentina has been suspended amid chaotic scenes after local health officials walked onto the pitch in a bid to remove three players who didn’t comply with coronavirus protocols. SENT: 730 words, photos.

NEW ZEALAND-WARMEST WINTER — The southern winter that just ended in New Zealand was the warmest ever recorded, and scientists say climate change is driving temperatures ever higher. SENT: 400 words, photos.

CHINA-GERMANY — Germany’s new ambassador to China, a former adviser to Chancellor Angela Merkel, has died. SENT: 220 words, photos.

FILM-BOX OFFICE — On what’s traditionally one of the sleepiest weekends at the movies, the Marvel film “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” smashed the record for Labor Day openings with an estimated $71.4 million in ticket sales. SENT: 810 words, photos.

____________________

MORE ON IDA

____________________

HURRICANE IDA-ENVIRONMENTAL HAZZARDS — Divers at the site of an ongoing oil spill that appeared in the Gulf of Mexico after Hurricane Ida have identified the apparent source as a one-foot diameter pipeline displaced from a trench on the ocean floor and broken open. SENT: 670 words, photos.

____________________

NATIONAL

____________________

WESTERN WILDFIRES — Tens of thousands of people forced to flee South Lake Tahoe because of a California wildfire could begin to return to their homes. State fire officials say evacuation orders for the area were reduced to warnings as of 3 p.m. Sunday. SENT: 880 words, photos.

CLIMATE-TROUT-STREAM TROUBLE — The North Platte River in southern Wyoming is flowing low, slow and warm — not great conditions for trout fishing. After two dry summers in a row, low water and hot weather have spelled trouble for trout streams in the Rocky Mountain west. SENT: 1,360 words, photos. This is the Tuesday Spotlight

____________________

INTERNATIONAL

____________________

GUINEA-JUNTA - Guinea’s new military leaders sought to tighten their grip on power after overthrowing President Alpha Conde, warning local officials that refusing to appear at a meeting convened Monday would be considered an act of rebellion against the junta. SENT: 870 words, photos.

BELARUS-OPPOSITION — A court in Belarus has sentenced two leading opposition activists to lengthy prison terms, the latest move in the relentless crackdown Belarusian authorities have unleashed on dissent in the wake of last year’s anti-government protests. SENT: 640 words, photos.

CANADA-CHINA-US-HUAWEI — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says that “people are not bargaining chips” and adds that the U.S. stands with Canada in calling for the release of two Canadians detained in China for 1,000 days. SENT: 600 words, photo.

LIBYA — Libyan officials say they have released one of Muammar Gadhafi’s sons after more than seven years of detention in the capital of Tripoli. SENT: 600 words.

____________________

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

____________________

SHARK TOURISM — Cape Cod is slowly embracing its shark reputation, three summers after the popular vacation destination saw its first great white shark attacks in generations. A growing group of charter boat operators are offering shark tours in a region where whale and seal watching excursions have long been popular. SENT: 1,190 words, photo, video

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian stock markets are higher after weak U.S. hiring in August fueled expectations the Federal Reserve might postpone withdrawal of economic stimulus that has boosted stock prices. Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong advanced. SENT: 370 words, photos.

____________________

SPORTS

____________________

TEN—US OPEN — Canadian teenager Leylah Fernandez has followed up her upset of defending champion Naomi Osaka at the U.S. Open by beating another past title winner at Flushing Meadows. The 73rd-ranked Fernandez came back from a set and a break down to eliminate 2016 U.S. Open champion Angelique Kerber 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-2 on Sunday in Louis Armstrong Stadium. SENT: 1,090 words, photos. With TEN—US Open-The Latest (developing), TEN—US Open-Preparing for Djokovic (sent), TEN—US Open Notebook (sent) and TEN—US Open Glance.

GLF—TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP — Patrick Cantlay has won the FedEx Cup and it’s $15 million prize, and he did it style. This time, “Patty Ice” was clutch with his 6-iron. Cantlay had a one-shot lead over Jon Rahm on the final hole of the Tour Championship. SENT: 1,020 words, photos.

____________________

HOW TO REACH US

____________________

At the Nerve Center, Mae Anderson can be reached at 800-845-8450 (ext. 1600). For photos, ext. 1900. For graphics and interactives, ext. 7636. Expanded AP content can be obtained from http://newsroom.ap.org. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call 844-777-2006