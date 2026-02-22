St Francis of Assisi’s bones go on public display for first time

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The bones of St Francis of Assisi, the revered medieval friar who inspired Pope Francis and generations of Christians, are going on public display for the first time.

But the month-long exhibition, organised by Franciscan friars to commemorate the 800th anniversary of the saint’s death, presents a “mixed blessing” for Assisi's Mayor Valter Stoppini and its residents.

Almost 400,000 have registered to venerate the relics; Mayor Stoppini anticipates the total could reach half a million before the bones return to their tomb on 22 March.

A dedicated force of 400 volunteers has been mobilised to guide visitors through the medieval city’s narrow, cobblestone streets to the Lower Basilica of St Francis, where the relics are housed in a bulletproof glass enclosure.

This influx will place immense strain on Assisi’s historic centre, with its confined, souvenir-lined thoroughfares and finite services.

While residents are accustomed to pilgrim surges, these are typically for shorter, more contained celebrations, making this extended period a test of local endurance.

open image in gallery Journalists view the remains of St Francis of Assisi before they go on public display ( AP )

“We’re used to this kind of event, but that lasts for one, two or three days,” Mayor Stoppini said.

“This is something prolonged, for a month, so I’m a bit worried, but calm.”

As it is, Assisi is one of the world’s most popular Christian pilgrimage destinations, located on a hill in the Umbrian countryside and built with a pink-tinged limestone that gives it its unique glow, especially at sunset.

Millions of pilgrims flock here each year thanks to the presence of St. Francis’ tomb and the spectacular basilica, decorated with Giotto’s frescoes illustrating the saint’s life, that rises over it.

St. Francis was born into a wealthy family in 1182, but renounced his wealth to live as a mendicant friar after receiving what he said was a vocation to rebuild and reform the church.

He is best known for his message of peace, his love of creation and attention to the poor -- teachings that strongly inspired Pope Francis, the first pope to name himself after the saint.

open image in gallery Friars and a nun pray before the remains of Francis of Assisi ( AP )

While St. Francis’ remains have been periodically inspected over the years by the Franciscan friars to ensure their conservation, this is the first time they are going on display publicly.

The decision to remove them from the crypt and welcome pilgrims for a month is a means to keep his message alive and give Christians a chance to pray before them, officials said.

Mayor Stoppini said a monthlong exhibition was the maximum he could ask of Assisi’s residents given the strain on the city that already saw a massive influx of pilgrims in 2025.

While Assisi is famous for St. Francis, a new saint is drawing a new generation of pilgrims: Carlo Acutis, who was canonised in 2025 by Pope Leo XIV as the Catholic Church’s first millennial saint.

Acutis, who died at age 15 of leukaemia, is buried in a different Assisi basilica, but his wild popularity, especially among young Latin Americans, has turned Assisi into a new religious destination for Catholic youth groups visiting Italy.

“When we go out onto the piazza, we find many people who ask us ‘Where’s Carlo? Where’s Carlo?'” said Brother Marco Moroni, the custodian of the convent of St. Francis.

open image in gallery Carlo Acutis was made a saint in 2025 ( AP )

Last year alone saw a 30 per cent increase in the number of pilgrims, though that was likely due to both Acutis’ canonisation and the Holy Year, which brought some 33 million pilgrims to Rome, many of whom also travelled on to Assisi.

“The beautiful thing is that saints don’t go to war against one another, thanks be to God,” he added.

“Many who come to the basilica go to see Carlo, and many who go to Carlo Acutis come to the basilica, creating an osmosis and a growing movement that does though create some problems for the city.”

For the souvenir merchants of Assisi, who make their living off religious tourists and pilgrims who flock to the picturesque town, a monthlong event is welcome.

“Other people will see what we see every day,” with Francis’ spirit imbuing the town, said shopkeeper Arianna Catarinelli, who works in a souvenir shop in the main drag of town leading to the basilica.

The shop features Assisi-emblazoned sweatshirts, pens featuring Acutis’ photo, St. Francis-themed coffee mugs and neon rosaries.

open image in gallery Friars pray before the remains of Francis of Assisi inside the Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi ( AP )

“For residents, finding parking isn’t easy. But for businesses, I think it’s positive that there are so many people,” she said.

To cope with the influx, city hall has created new parking lots outside the city center and runs a shuttle service to bring people into town.

Assisi resident Riccardo Bacconi, who works in a local bank branch, said he hoped the extra parking lots will be the legacy of the exposition that will continue to make life easier for locals.

Speaking after he went for a morning run Saturday, Mr Bacconi acknowledged the town lives from tourism and anyone who chooses to live here has to put up with it.

“I don’t judge it negatively, economically it’s important,” he said. “There are more advantages than disadvantages.”