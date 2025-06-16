Work begins in dig for remains of 800 babies at former mother and baby home

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Preparatory work has commenced at the site of the former mother and baby home in Tuam, County Galway, ahead of a full excavation.

The initial phase, expected to last approximately four weeks, precedes efforts to identify the remains of infants who died at the institution between 1925 and 1961.

Research in 2014, led by local historian Catherine Corless, indicated that 796 babies and young children were buried in a sewage system at the home during that period.

The St Mary’s home for unmarried mothers and their children was run by the Bon Secours Sisters, a religious order of Catholic nuns.

open image in gallery The preparatory phase is due to last for four weeks (Andrew Downes/ODAIT/PA)

In 2021, Irish premier Micheal Martin delivered an apology on behalf of the state for the treatment of women and children who were housed in mother and baby homes across Ireland.

The Bon Secours Sisters also offered a “profound apology” after acknowledging the order had “failed to protect the inherent dignity” of women and children in the Tuam home.

The work at the burial site, which is being undertaken by the Office of the Director of Authorised Intervention, Tuam (ODAIT), will involve exhumation, analysis, identification if possible, and re-interment of the remains at the site.

The pre-excavation work includes the installation of a 2.4-metre hoarding around the perimeter.

open image in gallery Memorial candles at the site of the former Mother and Baby institution (Andrew Downes/ODAIT/PA)

The site will now be subject to security monitoring on a 24-hour basis to ensure the forensic integrity of the site during the excavation.

The excavation is anticipated to last two years.

Ahead of the preparatory work, Daniel MacSweeney, who leads the ODAIT, described the planned excavation as “unique and incredibly complex”.

One of Mr MacSweeney’s main responsibilities will be to ensure any remains that are uncovered are re-interred in a respectful and appropriate way.