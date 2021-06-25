Suspect arrested after fatal stabbing attack in German town of Wuerzburg

Police in the German city of Wuerzburg have arrested a suspect after a knife attack that left ‘several’ injured and an unknown number dead.

A “major operation” saw the central area sealed off, police in Lower Franconia said.

Bild newspaper reported that three were dead.

Videos posted on social media showed a young man seemingly holding a knife being contained by men armed with cafe chairs and improvised weapons until police arrived.

“The attacker was overpowered after police used a firearm,” police said on Twitter. “There are no indications of a second suspect. There is no danger to the population.”

The videos matched the reported location of the attacks on and around Wuerzburg’s central Barbarossaplatz, though it was not immediately possible to confirm when they had been made.

Wuerzburg is south-east of Frankfurt.

