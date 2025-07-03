More than 600,000 cars recalled across Europe over engine issue
Stellantis will cover 100 per cent of parts and labour costs
Automaker Stellantis is recalling diesel cars across Europe, produced between October 2017 and January 2023, due to potential camshaft chain issues.
In an announcement on Thursday, the company stated that "Some 2017-2023 Peugeot, Citroën, Opel/Vauxhall, DS and Fiat vehicles equipped with the 1.5 BlueHDi diesel engine may face a premature wear of the camshaft chain, leading to abnormal noise and in the worst-case scenario to a breakage of the chain."
While no overall European figure was provided, 636,000 vehicles in France are affected, with Belgian media reporting an additional 117,000 cars in Belgium.
Stellantis added that it was unaware of any accidents or injuries related to the issue.
The rework consists of a software update and, if needed, an oil change. Stellantis added: "In addition, a special repairer application has been developed which can detect a possible problem with the chain by analysing the noise of the engine."
Stellantis was formed in early 2021 through the merger of France's PSA and Italian-American group Fiat Chrysler.
The 1.5 BlueHDi diesel engine prompting the recall was developed before the merger by PSA, the maker of Peugeot, Citroen, Opel and DS brands. Stellantis added that Fiat cars were also affected by the recall.
"Under this enhanced policy, Stellantis will cover 100 per cent of parts and labour costs for up to 10 years or 240,000 kilometres, subject to specific conditions", it added.
"This additional policy applies to eligible repairs carried out between 1 January 2023 and 30 June 2025, provided that the vehicle's maintenance and diagnosis meet the guidelines recommended by the relevant brand."
