Russia sentences 72-year-old American for fighting in Ukraine

A Russian court has sentenced a 72-year-old American to nearly seven years in prison for fighting as a mercenary in Ukraine

Ap Correspondent
Tuesday 08 October 2024 04:52
A Russian court on Monday sentenced a 72-year-old American to nearly seven years in prison for fighting as a mercenary in Ukraine.

Prosecutors said Stephen Hubbard signed a contract with the Ukrainian military after Russia sent troops into Ukraine in February 2022 and he fought alongside them until being captured two months later.

He is now sentenced to six years and 10 months in a general-security prison. Prosecutors had called for a sentence of seven years in a maximum-security prison.

Mr Hubbard, from the state of Michigan, is the first American known to have been convicted on charges of fighting as a mercenary in the Ukrainian conflict.

