British dad-of-three falls from rocks and drowns after starting new life in Malta

A British father-of-three has died after falling from rocks into the sea in Malta.

Stephen Martin Thomas, 63, had reportedly moved to the Mediterranean country popular with tourists to start a new life three years ago.

However the Welshman, who was a strong swimmer, reportedly lost his balance on some rocks and fell into the sea at Qawra, on the north of the island, according to The Times of Malta..

He was pulled from the water but pronounced dead at the scene on June 12. His fiancee, CJ Tinay Agos, said he was a capable swimmer and regularly exercised.

She told The Times of Malta: “I still can’t believe this has happened. He was such a good swimmer... he even taught me how to swim. He was so fit for his age: he would go for walks and treks – I didn’t imagine that he would be found like this.”

The couple were engaged in 2020 and due to be married later this year.

The 30-year-old added: “He would take me trekking everywhere in Malta, I had never seen so much of Malta before I met him.

“He would take pictures of the beautiful places and share them on Facebook.”

She said that Mr Thomas’s death certificate stated that he drowned. His funeral took place on 19 June.

“He will be missed by his friends and family, and most especially by me,” she added.