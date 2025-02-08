It's a girl! Swedish royals announce birth of daughter
It’s a girl
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
It's a girl!
Sweden’s Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia announced the birth of their fourth child, a daughter.
The young princess, whose name and photograph have not been released, was born Friday in Stockholm. The royals said the baby weighs 3,645 grams (8 lbs) and is 49 centimeters (19 inches) long.
Her father, Prince Carl Philip, is the son of Sweden’s King Carl XVI Gustaf and fourth in the line of succession. He married Sofia Hellqvist in June 2015. Their daughter joins her brothers, Prince Alexander, Prince Gabriel and Prince Julian.
Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and the government congratulated the family in a statement.
"We wish the family all the best,” Kristersson said.
The king is Sweden’s head of state, but his duties are ceremonial and he holds no political power.
The royal family is hugely popular in Sweden and the monarchy enjoys widespread support despite the egalitarianism that otherwise characterizes society in the Nordic country.