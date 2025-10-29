Russian musicians who sang anti-Kremlin songs on street given extra jail time

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Young Russian street musicians, who gained viral attention for performing banned anti-Kremlin songs, have received further jail time.

This decision comes as authorities intensify a crackdown on buskers staging solidarity performances across Russia.

The members of the band, Stoptime, were arrested earlier this month in St Petersburg.

Their performance of Swan Lake Cooperative, a popular track by exiled Russian rapper Noize MC – known for his outspoken criticism of the Kremlin – led to their initial detention.

"The power of music is important, and what is happening now proves it," the group's 18-year-old vocalist Diana Loginova told reporters ahead of Wednesday's court hearing.

Stoptime's show on the central Nevsky Prospekt has spawned several solidarity performances of other anti-Kremlin songs by young buskers across multiple Russian cities, including Yekaterinburg, Moscow and St Petersburg. Several of the musicians have been arrested and charged with petty crimes.

Swan Lake Cooperative was banned in Russia in May on the grounds it contained "hostile, hateful attitudes towards people" and promoted "violent changes to the foundation of the constitutional order".

The song makes no explicit reference to Russian President Vladimir Putin or the conflict in Ukraine.

‘The Will to Resist’

Public expressions of dissent are rare in Russia, which has cracked down on any opposition to the Kremlin's policies with lengthy prison sentences.

Stoptime's vocalist Loginova received a 13-day sentence for petty hooliganism on Wednesday. She has already completed a separate 13-day sentence in connection with the Noize MC performance and was fined 30,000 roubles ($369) on Tuesday for singing another song by a different anti-Kremlin artist.

Alexander Orlov, the group's guitarist, was jailed for 13 days on Wednesday on charges of illegally organising a rally, while drummer Vladislav Leontyev is facing a fresh administrative charge. The two have already served short stints in jail this month.

Maxim Reznik, a former opposition politician in local government in St Petersburg, said he thought authorities would struggle to suppress the street performances.

"We are dealing with a whole generation of people who are unwilling to put up with what is happening," he told independent television channel Dozhd (TV Rain), which is banned in Russia and operates from Amsterdam.

"No matter how much the authorities tighten their repression, they will not be able to suppress the will to resist."