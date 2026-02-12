Storm Nils batters France and Spain leaving one dead and 850,000 without power

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A man has been killed and hundreds of thousands left without power as Storm Nils continues to batter swathes of France and Spain.

A truck driver in the French town of Mées died when a tree branch fell onto his vehicle, authorities in the southwestern prefecture of Landes announced on Thursday, as orange alerts for violent winds were implemented across France.

Grid operator Enedis said that some 850,000 homes were still without power, including almost half a million in Nouvelle-Aquitaine, after 100mph winds were recorded through the night.

open image in gallery A boat pushed against a jetty by fast-moving water and winds caused by Storm Nils at Port-la-Nouvelle near Narbonne, on Thursday ( AFP/Getty )

People were advised to seek high ground and avoid unnecessary travel as the southwestern regions were swamped by major flooding.

Five people were also injured as the storm swept through Catalonia, felling trees, forcing schools shut and prompting the cancellation of dozens of flights.

A civil protection volunteer was badly hurt and taken to hospital after a tree fell in Sant Boi de Llobregat, and three workers in Sant Boi were injured while removing fallen trees. A fifth person was injured when a wall collapsed in Vilassar de Mar.

More than 40 flights departing from or arriving at Barcelona’s El Prat airport were cancelled on Thursday. Sources at the airport said restrictions remained in place that could see even more delays and cancellations.

open image in gallery Spain saw new weather warnings in the north and east as Storm Nils brought powerful winds ( AEMET )

open image in gallery France on Thursday urged 'vigilance' as adverse weather conditions buffeted the south and west ( Meteo France )

Catalonia-based airline Vueling said it was offering rebooking options for passengers travelling on flights to or from Barcelona until 8pm local time, and on flights to or from Palma until 3pm.

The Catalan authorities suspended classes and sporting events and restricted non-essential healthcare services as wind gusts of over 105km/h (65mph) felled trees, disrupting road and rail traffic across the region.

All the city’s parks were closed because of the wind on Wednesday and Thursday, and residents were urged not to swim in the sea while red flags are flown on the beaches.

The wider Catalan civil protection services sent a mobile emergency alert warning the population to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel. Employees were advised to work from home where possible.

open image in gallery Floodwaters from the swollen Garonne river inundate streets in La Reole, south-western France, on Thursday ( AFP/Getty )

A red alert - the highest level - was issued in the northern regions of Galicia, Cantabria and the Basque Country after Wednesday’s arrival of Nils, the eighth storm to hit Spain this year.

Weather agency AEMET warned of waves up to nine metres (30 feet) tall in some parts, and issued an “extraordinary danger” warning along the Basque coastline.

Spain and Portugal are still reeling from the effects of Storm Leonardo, which brought widespread flooding in early February and forced hundreds of thousands of people from their homes.

Storm Marta, a slow moving Atlantic storm system, is currently moving through Portugal and southeastern Spain, where it has forced more than 100 roads to close this week due to risk of flooding, ice and landslides.

open image in gallery A fallen tree blocks Carrer Consol Balet, a road north of Barcelona city ( Supplied )

Successive storms gave Spain its gloomiest January in 30 years, recording the fewest hours of sunshine since 1996.

In Portugal, a weather phenomenon known as an "atmospheric river" - a wide corridor of concentrated water vapour carrying massive amounts of moisture from the tropics - brought new downpours, affecting the north to a greater extent, where authorities have evacuated about 3,000 residents.

Part of the A1 motorway between Portugal's north and south collapsed on Wednesday night near the medieval city of Coimbra after a levee broke underneath.

open image in gallery Barcelona closed parks across the city due to risk of wind, with gusts of 108 km/h expected ( Supplied )

Portugal is now also feeling the indirect effects of Storm Nils, which is not expected to directly hit the country.

Interior Minister Maria Lucia Amaral resigned on Tuesday amid criticism from opposition parties and local communities over what they describe as the authorities' slow and failed response to devastating Storm Kristin two weeks ago.

Storm Kristin swept across central mainland Portugal early on January 31, with winds topping 200 kph (124 mph) and heavy rains causing widespread damage to thousands of homes, factories and critical infrastructure, and killing at least six people.