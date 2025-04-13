More than 30 killed in brutal Palm Sunday missile attack on Ukrainian city of Sumy

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Russian missile strike has devastated the Ukrainian city of Sumy, claiming the lives of more than 30 people, including children, on Palm Sunday.

Two ballistic missiles struck the city centre around 10:15am as residents prepared for the religious holiday.

Videos circulating on official channels depict a horrific scene of bodies strewn amidst debris and smoke, a stark contrast to the peaceful Palm Sunday observances.

Acting Mayor Artem Kobzar expressed the city's grief, stating, "On this bright Palm Sunday, our community has suffered a terrible tragedy. Unfortunately, we already know of more than 20 deaths."

At least 32 people were killed as a result of the attack, including two children, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine went on to add in a statement.

A further 84 people were injured, including 10 children, it said.

Initial investigations by the Prosecutor General's Office confirm at least 21 fatalities and 34 injuries, with five children among the victims. The attack marks a grim escalation of violence in the ongoing conflict.

A map of Sumy in Ukraine:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that rescue efforts were ongoing and said “dozens” had been killed in the double missile attack.

“According to preliminary information, dozens of civilians were killed and wounded. Only filthy scum can act like this — taking the lives of ordinary people,” he said.

Zelenskyy also called for a global response to the attack. “Talks have never stopped ballistic missiles and aerial bombs. What’s needed is an attitude toward Russia that a terrorist deserves,” he said.

The strike comes less than a day after Russia and Ukraine’s top diplomats accused each other of violating a tentative U.S.-brokered deal to pause strikes on energy infrastructure, underscoring the challenges of negotiating an end to the 3-year-old war.

open image in gallery In this handout photograph taken and released by the Ukrainian Emergency Service on April 13, 2025, a Ukrainian rescuers work to extinguish a fire at the site of a missile attack in Sumy, northeastern Ukraine, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine ( UKRAINIAN EMERGENCY SERVICE/AFP )

The two countries’ foreign ministers spoke at separate events at the annual Antalya Diplomacy Forum, a day after U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff met with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss peace prospects.

“The Ukrainians have been attacking us from the very beginning, every passing day, maybe with two or three exceptions,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, adding that Moscow would provide the U.S., Turkey and international bodies with a list of Kyiv’s attacks during the past three weeks.

His Ukrainian counterpart, Andrii Sybiha, fiercely contested that claim, saying Saturday that Russia had launched “almost 70 missiles, over 2,200 (exploding) drones, and over 6,000 guided aerial bombs at Ukraine, mostly at civilians,” since agreeing to the limited pause on strikes.