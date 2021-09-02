AP News Digest 4 am

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

SUPREME-COURT-ABORTION — A deeply divided Supreme Court is allowing a Texas law that bans most abortions to remain in force, for now stripping most women of the right to an abortion in the nation’s second-largest state. By Jessica Gresko. SENT: 840 words, photo.

AFGHANISTAN-FINAL FLIGHTS — The U.S. military pilots and aircrew who made the final flights out of Afghanistan say the sky was lit up with fireworks and sporadic gunfire and the airfield littered with battered shells of airplanes and destroyed equipment. One American says it looked apocalyptic, “like one of those zombie movies.” By Lolita C. Baldor. SENT: 1,060 words, photos. With UNITED STATES-AFGHANISTAN — U.S. general says coordination with Taliban on strikes “possible.”

AFGHANISTAN-LEFT BEHIND — Many U.S. citizens and green card holders remain in the Afghan capital of Kabul despite official promises that every American who wants to leave Afghanistan would be taken out. By Kathy Gannon. SENT: 950 words, photos. With AFGHANISTAN-GIRLS SOCCER TEAM — Effort underway to rescue girls soccer team from Afghanistan.

HURRICANE-IDA — In New Orleans, an ongoing power outage after Hurricane Ida is making the sweltering summer unbearable. But in some areas outside the city, that misery is compounded by a lack of water, flooded neighborhoods and severely damaged homes. Four days after Hurricane Ida struck, the storm’s aftermath — and progress in recovering from it — are being felt unevenly across affected communities in Louisiana. By Rebecca Santana, Melinda Deslatte and Janet McConaughey. SENT: 730 words, photos, video. Also see HURRICANE IDA-STRANDED below.

TROPICAL WEATHER-ATLANTIC — Relentless rain from the remnants of Hurricane Ida sent the New York City area into a state of emergency, as the storm carried into New England with threats of more tornadoes. By David Porter and Mark Scolforo. SENT: 710 words, photos, videos.

WESTERN WILDFIRES — With winds finally turning in their favor, firefighters are throwing all their resources into boxing a California blaze that was scant miles from Lake Tahoe and neighboring Nevada. Three days of fiercely gusting winds had driven the Caldor Fire east through the rugged Sierra Nevada, forcing tens of thousands of people from the region of forests, mountain hamlets, resorts and alpine lakes. SENT: 690 words, photos, video. Also see WESTERN WILDFIRES-LAKE TAHOE-WHAT WENT WRONG? below.

CIVIL-RIGHTS-MUSEUM-MICHELLE-OBAMA — Civil rights museum honors Michelle Obama, grassroots group. SENT: 150 words, photo.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-FRAUD — Couple convicted in $18 million COVID-19 relief scam now on the run. SENT: 170 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-VIRAL QUESTIONS-EMPLOYERS-VACCINES — Employers can require vaccination and fire employees who don’t comply, or take other actions such as withholding company perks or charging extra for health insurance. SENT: 400 words, graphic.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-TAIWAN — Taiwan received its first batch of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines after a prolonged purchasing process that gave rise to a political blame game with China. SENT: 340 words, photos. With VIRUS OUTBREAK-THE LATEST.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-MEXICO — Mexico sees easing in its third wave of COVID-19 cases. SENT: 890 words, photos.

VOTING-GOP RESTRICTIONS — Texas has become the latest state where Republicans have rolled back access to voting methods that soared in popularity during last year’s pandemic presidential election. It’s part of a wider GOP effort to tighten voting rules. SENT: 1,200 words, photo.

CAPITOL BREACH-RECORDS-EXPLAINER — A House committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection has requested that telecommunications and social media companies preserve the personal communications of hundreds of people who may have somehow been connected to the attack. SENT: 960 words, photo. With CAPITOL BREACH-RALLY — AP sources: Intel shows extremists to attend Capitol rally.

HURRICANE IDA-BIDEN — President Joe Biden is outlining his administration’s response to Hurricane Ida, one day before he’s scheduled to visit Louisiana to survey storm damage. SENT: 450 words, photos. UPCOMING: 700 words after 11:30 a.m. speech.

HURRICANE IDA-STRANDED — Many residents who wanted to flee from Hurricane Ida were left to fend for themselves as hurricane ravaged Louisiana. SENT: 1,120 words, photos.

SOUTHWEST MONSOON — After two bone-dry years that sank the U.S. Southwest deeper into drought, this summer's rainy season unleashed with fury. SENT: 860 words, photos.

WESTERN WILDFIRES-LAKE TAHOE-WHAT WENT WRONG? — Last week, managers overseeing the fight against the massive wildfire scorching California’s Lake Tahoe region could have thrown more firefighters at the blaze when it was small. SENT: 1,200 words, photos.

GEORGE FLOYD-OTHER OFFICERS — Attorneys for two former Minneapolis police officers charged in George Floyd’s death are asking a judge to bar their upcoming trial from being livestreamed, saying some witnesses won’t testify if the proceedings are broadcast. SENT: 750 words, photo. UPCOMING: Hearing at 10 a.m.

GERMANY ELECTION MERKELS LEGACY — Angela Merkel will leave office as one of modern Germany’s longest-serving leaders and a global diplomatic heavyweight, with a legacy defined by her management of a succession of crises that shook a fragile Europe rather than any grand visions for her own country. SENT: 940 words, photos.

KASHMIR-GEELANI — Indian authorities cracked down on public movement and imposed a near-total communications blackout in disputed Kashmir after the death of Syed Ali Geelani, a top separatist leader who became the emblem of the region’s defiance against New Delhi. SENT: 620 words, photos.

FRANCE VINEYARDS BURNED — After a wildfire blazed through a once picturesque nature reserve near the French Riviera, winemakers who grow the region’s celebrated crop are now taking stock of the damage. SENT: 590 words, photos.

CHINA-US-CLIMATE-TALKS — Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi warned U.S. climate envoy John Kerry that deteriorating U.S.-China relations could undermine cooperation between the two on climate change. SENT: 450 words, photos.

CONSTRUCTION WORKERS-WOMEN — The construction industry is fighting to recruit more women into a sector that faces chronic labor shortages. By Business Writer Alexandra Olson. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian stock markets were mixed after soft U.S. jobs data fueled optimism the Federal Reserve might feel less pressure to wind down stimulus. By Business Writer Joe McDonald. SENT: 420 words, photos.

UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS — The Labor Department reports on the number of people who applied for unemployment benefits last week. By Economics Writer Paul Wiseman. UPCOMING: 130 words after release of report at 8:30 a.m., photo.

TRADE GAP — The Commerce Department reports on the U.S. trade gap for July. By Economics Writer Martin Crutsinger. UPCOMING: 130 words after 8:30 release, then expanded.

VENICE-FILM-FESTIVAL-SORRENTINO — In “The Hand of God,” Italian director Paolo Sorrentino turns the camera on his own personal tragedy. SENT: 770 words, photos.

