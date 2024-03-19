Iraq's former defense minister wanted in Sweden for fraud is arrested at the Stockholm airport

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Iraq’s former defense minister, who holds dual Iraqi-Swedish citizenship, has been arrested in Sweden, authorities said Tuesday. He is suspected of illegally receiving benefits in the Scandinavian country.

Prosecutor Jens Nilsson told Swedish broadcaster SVT that Najah al-Shammari has been wanted for almost a year and a half. The prosecutor told broadcaster TV4 that al-Shammari was arrested on Monday at the Stockholm airport by upon arrival in Sweden.

Swedish media earlier have said that al-Shammari claimed child and housing support for years — despite living in Baghdad.

In 2019, Swedish news agency TT said al-Shammari, is registered as living in a Stockholm suburb.

Swedish newspaper Expressen had reported that he moved to Sweden in 2011, received citizenship in 2015 and was reported to authorities, along with his wife, for suspected benefits fraud. He allegedly continued to claim social payments years after returning to Iraq.

Sweden and its Nordic neighbors are known for providing generous social benefits.