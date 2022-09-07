Jump to content
Swedish far-right party could become kingmaker

Leader Jimmie Akesson has distanced himself from party’s roots

Rory Sullivan
Wednesday 07 September 2022 18:26
<p>Sweden Democrat Party leader Jimmie Akesson is pictured in Stockholm on 19 August, 2022. </p>

Sweden Democrat Party leader Jimmie Akesson is pictured in Stockholm on 19 August, 2022.

(REUTERS)

A far-right party with neo-Nazi roots could become the kingmaker in Sweden’s general election this weekend.

The Sweden Democrats, a party whose founders included white supremacists, are currently polling in second place, behind the ruling Social Democrats.

The populist party could help a right-wing block led by the Moderates to gain power, a far cry from the distaste with which it was held when it entered Sweden’s parliament 12 years ago.

Jimmie Akesson, the leader of the Swedish Democrats, has not spoken of his Cabinet demands if the centre-right coalition wins the election.

However, the 43-year-old has previously said he would be a “blow torch, a watchdog” that ensures others follow through on their promises.

At a rally in Stockholm in mid-August, he told Reuters about the effect he believes his anti-immigration party has had on wider Swedish politics.

"It has been very clear in the last five years that the other parties have aligned themselves with us, that they have positioned themselves close to us in order to not lose more voters," he claimed.

Ulf Kristersson, the head of the centre-right Moderates party, has aligned himself with Mr Akesson’s party, reneging on a promise he made in 2018 never to cooperate with the Sweden Democrats.

The most crucial thing now was to form a strong government, he said.

As well as highlight’s his party’s influence, Mr Akesson has sought to distance himself from its origins. “Those who founded our party are no longer taking part,” he said recently.

“Most of them disappeared already after one or two years. So the Sweden Democrats today is something different from what was founded about 30 years ago.”

Jimmie Akesson has also championed a Trumpian-sounding slogan - "make Sweden good again".

Although his party now backs joining Nato and remaining in the EU, it still fiercely opposed immigration.

The Sweden Democrats are still deeply divisive in a country that perceives itself as progressive.

