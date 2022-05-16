Sweden will apply to join Nato, PM announces
Nato membership would end more than 200 years of military non-alignment.
Sweden’s Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson has said her country will join Finland in seeking Nato membership following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The historic shift, if agreed by Nato members, would end more than 200 years of military non-alignment.
The Swedish leader said she expected the application to take no more than a year.
“We will inform Nato that we want to become a member of the alliance,” Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said.
The announcement came after a debate in parliament on Monday which showed is huge support among MPs for joining Nato.
Out of Sweden’s eight parties, only two smaller left-leaning parties opposed it.
Twenty four hours earlier, the Swedish Social Democrats broke with the party’s long-standing position that Stockholm must remain non-aligned, paving the way for a clear majority for Nato membership in parliament.
The move comes after neighbouring Finland announced it too would seek to join the 30-country alliance.
Public opinion in both countries was firmly against joining Nato before the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, but support for membership surged quickly after that.
More follows
