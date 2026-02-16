Man accused of selling sex with his wife to at least 120 men

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A man Sweden is suspected of selling sex with his wife to at least 120 men.

The prosecutor in charge of the case said the man, who is in his 60s, has been in custody since October after the woman reported the incidents to police.

Investigators have been preparing criminal charges of aggravated procurement and believe the husband ruthlessly exploited his wife on a large scale.

The couple have not been identified.

The indictment against the husband will be brought on March 13, with the trial expected to start soon after.

Prosecutors spoke publicly on Monday for the first time about the total number of men believed to be involved. The man has denied any wrongdoing.

Prosecutor Ida Annerstedt declined to discuss coercion in the case or comment on whether the wife was drugged during the sex.

Swedish law criminalises buying sex and procuring it, but does not criminalise the selling of sex by sex workers, who are considered exploited victims.

If the husband is convicted of aggravated procuring, he could face a prison sentence of two to 10 years.

Two men believed to have purchased sex with the woman have been charged and more suspects will likely be charged, the prosecutor said. They face up to a year in prison if convicted.

The purchase of sexual services without physical contact, via the internet, is also criminalised in Sweden.

Ms Annerstedt said the indictment against the husband will be brought on March 13, with the trial expected to start soon after.