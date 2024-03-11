Watch live: Sweden welcomed into Nato with flag-raising ceremony

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live as Sweden is welcomed into Nato with a flag-raising ceremony on Monday, 11 March.

The Scandinavian country has become the alliance’s second new member since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

It follows Finland’s accession to Nato in April 2023 after Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Upon Sweden’s ratification, Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg described it as “a historic day.”

“After over 200 years of non-alignment Sweden now enjoys the protection granted under Article 5, the ultimate guarantee of Allies’ freedom and security,” he added.

Article 5, activated only once before by the US in the wake of the 11 September, 2001, attacks, obliges all members to come to the aid of an ally whose territory or security is under threat.

Sweden has embraced neutrality for more than 200 years, but support for Nato membership grew in light of reports of Russian aggression including a suspected submarine in its waters.

Its Nato membership had been held up by Turkey and Hungary.

Turkey expressed concern that Sweden was harboring and not taking enough action against Kurdish groups that it regards as terrorists, and Hungary’s president Viktor Orban has shown pro-Russian sentiment and not shared the alliance’s determination to support Ukraine.