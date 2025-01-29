Sweden set to send criminals abroad as prisons overflow

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sweden can send criminals to serve their sentences in prisons in other countries, a government-appointed commission has said.

The news comes as the country struggles to handle an influx of new inmates arising from a wave of gang crime.

“There is a need to work with new solutions within the Prison and Probation Service,” Justice Minister Gunnar Strommer told a news conference, saying Sweden was already in talks with other countries about renting space in their prisons.

Norway, Belgium, and Denmark have been rumoured to be offering space. Estonia has also been mentioned in the past.

Sweden has been plagued by gang crime that has escalated over the last two decades and has seen the Nordic nation top the rankings of deadly gun violence per capita in Europe.

Armed with new legal tools and increased personnel and funding, Swedish police have made headway against the gangs - there have been fewer deadly shootings and more convictions over the last two years.

While that success has been welcomed, it has put a strain on the prison system. In 2023, the latest year for which records are available, Swedish courts handed down prison sentences totalling just under 200,000 months, a 25% increase from the previous year and a doubling compared with 2014.

open image in gallery Stockholm District Court

Sweden’s jails and prisons are full and the Prison and Probation Service says it will need about 27,000 beds by 2033, up from 11,000 today.

Mattias Wahlstedt, head of the commission, said there were no legal obstacles to Sweden renting prison slots abroad but that a proposal to that end would have to pass parliament first.

Authorities have also been grappling with an unprecedented spate of bombings, primarily in the Stockholm capital region. In January alone there have been 30 bombings, most of them acts of extortion by gangs against companies and citizens, police said.