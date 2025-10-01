Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Experts concerned as Swiss glaciers see ‘enormous’ melting

The retreat and loss of glaciers is also having an impact on the country’s landscape

Jamey Keaten
Wednesday 01 October 2025 12:27 BST
Video Player Placeholder
2024 Marked A Decade Of Record-Heat Amid Climate Chaos

Switzerland's glaciers have experienced "enormous" melting this year, with a three per cent drop in total volume marking the fourth-largest annual decline on record.

This significant loss, attributed to global warming, was reported by top Swiss glaciologists on Wednesday.

The shrinkage means that Switzerland's ice mass – home to Europe's most glaciers – has declined by one-quarter over the last decade, according to a new report from the Swiss glacier monitoring group GLAMOS and the Swiss Academy of Sciences.

"Glacial melting in Switzerland was once again enormous in 2025," the scientists stated. "A winter with low snow depth combined with heat waves in June and August led to a loss of 3 per cent of the glacier volume."

Switzerland, home to nearly 1,400 glaciers – the most in Europe – faces implications from this gradual melting for hydropower, tourism, farming, and water resources across many European countries.

More than 1,000 small glaciers in Switzerland have already disappeared, the experts added.

Switzerland, home to nearly 1,400 glaciers – the most in Europe – faces implications from this gradual melting for hydropower, tourism, farming, and water resources across many European countries
Switzerland, home to nearly 1,400 glaciers – the most in Europe – faces implications from this gradual melting for hydropower, tourism, farming, and water resources across many European countries (Associated Press/Matthias Schrader)

The teams reported that a winter with little snow was followed by heat waves in June – the second-warmest on record – which left snow reserves depleted by early July. Ice masses began to melt earlier than ever, they added.

Glaciers are clearly retreating because of anthropogenic global warming,” said Matthias Huss, the head of GLAMOS, referring to climate change caused by human activity.

“This is the main cause for the acceleration we are seeing in the last two years,” added Huss, who is also a glaciologist at Zurich’s ETHZ university.

The shrinkage is the fourth-largest after those in 2022, 2023 and back in 2003.

The retreat and loss of glaciers is also having an impact on Switzerland's landscape, causing mountains to shift and ground to become unstable.

Swiss authorities have been on heightened alert for such changes after a huge mass of rock and ice from a glacier thundered down a mountainside that covered nearly all of the southern village of Blatten in May.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in