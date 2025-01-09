Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Swiss national accused of spying takes own life in prison, Iran judge says

The Swiss Foreign Affairs Department confirmed the death

John Revill
Reporting by Dubai Newsroom, additional by John Revill in Zurich
Thursday 09 January 2025 19:51 GMT
Iranian elite revolutionary guards march during an annual military parade
Iranian elite revolutionary guards march during an annual military parade (AFP/Getty)

A Swiss national arrested in Iran and accused of spying has taken their own life in prison, officials have said.

The chief justice of Iran’s Semnan province was quoted as saying by the judiciary news agency Mizan on Thursday.

“This morning, a Swiss citizen committed suicide in the Semnan prison. This Swiss citizen had been arrested by the security agencies for spying ... and their case was being investigated,” Mohammad Sadeq Akbari said.

Mizan gave no further detail about the Swiss national’s identity and added that efforts to revive the prisoner were unsuccessful.

The Swiss Foreign Affairs Department (FDFA) confirmed the death, adding that its embassy in Tehran was in contact with local authorities to clarify the circumstances.

In recent years, Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards have arrested dozens of dual nationals and foreigners, mostly on charges related to espionage and security.

Switzerland plays an important intermediary role between Washington and Tehran as it represents American interests in Iran and shares messages between the two countries.

