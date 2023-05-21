Pilot among three dead in tourist plane crash in Switzerland

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

At least three people were killed in western Switzerland after a tourist plane crashed into a wooded and mountainous patch on Saturday, police officials said.

The three people aboard the plane included two passengers and the pilot who died on site, said Neuchâtel police in a statement.

It was not immediately clear who the victims were as the police statement did not add more details.

The small tourist plane reportedly crashed into the steep forested area near Ponts-De-Martel in the Swiss canton Neuchâtel.

The accident took place at about 10.20am (8.20am GMT), regional police in Neuchâtel said.

Officials said the aircraft was registered in Switzerland and it had taken off from the nearby Chaux-de-Fonds airport for a sightseeing trip in the tourist region.

While the reason behind the accident was not immediately found, officials said an investigation into the plane crash has been initiated to probe the circumstances leading to the crash.

Police said they had opened a recovery operation in the crash, adding that the crash site in the Neuchâtel mountains is located inside very steep terrain, complicating the work, reported AFP.