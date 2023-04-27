Erdogan cancels election rallies with stomach bug as Turkish expats vote in Germany

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Turkey’s Tayyip Erdogan cancelled political rallies on Thursday because of a stomach bug, as citizens overseas began voting in the country’s election.

He was suffering from gastroenteritis but will rejoin the campaign trail as soon as possible, health minister Fahrettin Koca.

It came after Erdogan cut short a live TV interview during which he said he felt unwell.

Turkish citizens based in Germany have begun voting in presidential and parliamentary elections, which represent the biggest ever electoral challenge for Erdogan, who lags in opinion polls after two decades in power.

Germany is home to the world’s largest Turkish diaspora and some 1.5 million Turkish citizens there are eligible to vote ahead of the 14 May elections.

“We have to use our right to vote for the sake of Turkey’s future," said Feridun Sahin as he cast his ballot at the Turkish consulate in Munich.

Polling stations have also been set up in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne and other towns and cities, according to Turkey’s High Election Board.

Expat Turkish citizens voting in Berlin on Thursday (Getty Images)

Some voters see the election as a potential turning point for how the country is governed after a deep cost of living crisis and collapse of the lira currency, as well as a test of a 2017 referendum that gave Erdogan near-unchecked authority and significantly weakened parliament.

The elections are being held despite the aftermath of powerful earthquakes that struck Turkey in February, killing tens of thousands and leaving millions homeless.

Turkish voters in Germany have until May 9 to submit ballots.

Reuters and Associated Press contributed to this report