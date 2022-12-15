Boy, 14, killed in clashes between France and Morocco fans after World Cup match

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A teenager has died in Montpellier amid the clashes that erupted between France and Morocco fans following the World Cup semi-final on Wednesday evening.

Local officials said that the boy, 14, whose identity could not be verified, was “violently hit” by a car in the city, in the south of France.

He was taken to a hospital but died shortly after, the department of Herault in southern France confirmed. Local reports said that the vehicle that hit the boy fled the scene soon after.

Herault MP Nathalie Oziol expressed “immense sadness (that) a sporting event ends in absolute tragedy”. She wrote in a tweet: “I offer my condolences to the family.”

There were also violent scenes in neighbouring Belgium, with some 100 Moroccan fans clashing with police in central Brussels after the match.

Reuters reported that the fans threw fireworks and other objects at riot police and that officers responded with water cannon and tear gas.

Moroccan supporters in Brussels light up a fire in a street after their football team lost the Qatar 2022 World Cup semi-final match against France (AFP via Getty Images)

Riot police officers stand in a street during clashes, in Brussels, after Morocco lost the Qatar 2022 World Cup semi-final (BELGA/AFP via Getty Images)

A Morocco fan is pictured with a flare after the match (REUTERS)

After France won the semi-final match with Morocco, jubilant scenes broke out on the Champs-Elysées avenue in Paris, with tens of thousands taking to the streets to celebrate France’s win.

“What pleasure it will be to play Argentina in the final,” 24-year-old Sylvain Badin was quoted as saying by France 24. “I came to share a moment of joy.”

But despite a large police presence, trouble flared in the capital and in several French cities with fans of the two teams clashing.

Supporters of France react in Bastille square at the end of the 2-0 victory over Morocco (AP)

French media reports said police are investigating and on the lookout for the driver of the Montpellier vehicle. On social media, several videos showed crowds in the street milling around a car being driven erratically.

After France’s win, police in riot gear were called to several cities to disperse the clashing crowds.

It was reported that some 10,000 police officers were mobilised across France on Wednesday.

The Local reported that a group of about 40 people aligned with far-right groups were arrested for carrying prohibited weapons before they could get to the Champs-Elysees. “They clearly wanted to fight on the Champs,” a police source was quoted as saying.

File: Paris-based Morocco fans earlier took to the Champs-Elysees to celebrate after their quarter-final win over Portugal (AP)

Paris police reported 115 arrests by 1am local time, including in Créteil where a small group of people had started a fire in a building by setting off fireworks.

France fans hold smoke flares as they celebrate victory over Morocco on the Champs-Elysees on Wednesday night (AFP via Getty Images)

In the southern French city of Nice, bins were set on fire and there were reports that men in balaclavas shouted racist abuse at Moroccan fans in the wake of the World Cup match.

France will now play Argentina in the Qatar 2022 final on Sunday, hoping to become the first country in 60 years to successfully defend the World Cup.