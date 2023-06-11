Teenager killed and three injured in a shooting in Stockholm

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A 15-year-old boy has been killed in a shooting in Stockholm, it was reported.

On Saturday, a teenager was killed and three other people were injured in a shooting near a square in southern Stockholm.

The details of the motive behind the shooting are being investigated.

“The person who died at the scene is a boy aged 15,” Towe Hagg, spokeswoman for Stockholm police, told AFP in a statement.

He added that two men had been arrested following a car chase south of Stockholm just under an hour after the shooting.

This isn’t the only incident that took place in Stockholm this week.

On Friday, three people were injured in two separate shootings in the wider Stockholm area.

According to a 2018 report published by academic researchers, the risks among males in Sweden increased considerably in both lethal and non-lethal gun victimisation and perpetration.

“Among males aged 15 to 29 there was a five-fold increase in risk for victimisation in lethal and non-lethal gun violence during the 20-year observation period,” the report states.

“In a comparative perspective, the rate of gun homicide victimisation among males 15 to 29 years was higher in Sweden compared to other Western European countries, while the risk for males over age 30 was at an average level.”

The researchers concluded their study by finding out that gun violence “among young males in Sweden has been on the rise and is at a high level compared to other Western European countries”.