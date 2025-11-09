Three dead and 15 injured in tidal surge on Spanish island
Authorities have advised the community not to walk along coastal paths
Strong waves have killed three people on Spain’s Canary Islands by pulling them into the Atlantic Ocean during a tidal surge, officials said on Sunday.
Fifteen others were injured in four different incidents along the coast of the holiday island of Tenerife on Saturday, according to emergency services.
A rescue helicopter airlifted a man who had fallen into the water at La Guancha, on the north of the island, but he was pronounced dead on arrival at hospital.
In a separate incident, a man was found floating on the beach at El Cabezo in the south of the island.
Lifeguards and medical staff were unable to resuscitate him, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
A woman suffered a heart attack and died when a wave swept 10 people into the sea at Puerto de la Cruz in northern Tenerife. Three others from the group were seriously injured and taken to hospital for treatment.
Authorities on the Spanish archipelago off the west coast of Africa had warned people of a tidal surge and strong winds, advising them not to walk along coastal paths and avoid putting themselves at risk by taking photos and videos of the rough seas.
