AP News Digest 3:40 am

TOP STORIES

CAPITOL BREACH-TRUMP — Former President Donald Trump’s lawyers will try to persuade a federal appeals court to stop Congress from receiving call logs, drafts of speeches and other documents related to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. By Nomaan Merchant. SENT: 300 words, photo. UPCOMING: 750 words after 9:30 a.m. hearing.

NATURAL GAS-ENDANGERED COMMUNITIES — Next to a North Texas day care center is a site where Total Energies is pumping for natural gas. The French energy giant wants to drill three new wells on the property next to the center, which serves mainly Black and Latino children. For the families of the children and for others nearby, it’s a prospect fraught with fear and anxiety. Living too close to drilling sites has been linked to a range of health risks. And while some states are requiring energy companies to drill farther from day cares, schools and homes, Texas has taken the opposite tack: It has made it exceedingly difficult for localities to fight back. By Cathy Bussewitz and Martha Irvine. SENT: 2,760 words, photos, video.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-US SURVEILLANCE — After a slow start, the United States has improved its surveillance system for tracking new coronavirus variants such as omicron, boosting its capacity by tens of thousands of samples since early this year. By Medical Writer Carla K. Johnson. UPCOMING: 500 words, photo, by 9 a.m.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MERCK PILL — U.S. health advisers are reviewing Merck’s closely watched COVID-19 pill, which could become the first easy-to-use drug for American patients. UPCOMING: 500 words, photo, by 9 a.m.

BARBADOS-BRITAIN-FAREWELL-TO-QUEEN — Barbados stops pledging allegiance to Queen Elizabeth II as it shed another vestige of its colonial past and became a republic for the first time in history. Several leaders and dignitaries, including Prince Charles, attended the ceremony in a popular square where the statue of a well-known British lord was removed last year amid a worldwide push to erase symbols of oppression. By Dánica Coto. SENT: 480 words. UPCOMING: photo.

DUBAI-EXPO 2020-WORKERS — Intent on making a flawless impression as the first host of the world’s fair in the Middle East, Dubai has spent over $7 billion on its pristine fairgrounds and jubilant festivities. But propping up the elaborate fair is the United Arab Emirates’ contentious labor system that prevails across the region and long has drawn accusations of mistreatment. By Isabel Debre and Malak Harb. SENT: 1,900 words, photos. An abridged version of 980 words is also available.

MORE ON THE VIRUS OUTBREAK

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SOUTH AFRICA-NEW VARIANT — Travelers caught in South Africa by the new COVID-19 variant omicron are hunting for viable options to return home, amid canceled flights and new quarantine restrictions. UPCOMING: 500 words, photo, by 4 a.m.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-JAPAN — Japan confirms its first case of the new omicron coronavirus variant, a visitor who recently arrived from Namibia, an official says. SENT: 230 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CHINA-AFRICA — China has pledged to donate 600 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccines to Africa as the world grapples with the unequal distribution of the shots between rich and poor countries. SENT: 140 words, photos.

TRENDING NEWS

SEXUAL-MISCONDUCT-MARILYN-MANSON — Home of rocker Marilyn Manson searched in abuse investigation. SENT: 330 words, photo.

CUOMO-SEXUAL-HARASSMENT — Chris Cuomo’s off-air role: Governor brother's strategist. SENT: 930 words, photos.

CONGRESS-BOEBERT-OMAR — Rep. Boebert in call refuses to apologize for anti-Muslim remarks. SENT: 720 words, photos.

FEDEX-PACKAGES-IN-WOODS — FedEx driver questioned about hundreds of packages in Alabama woods. SENT: 220 words.

CALIFORNIA HOME SLAYINGS — California father arrested after four kids, grandmother killed. SENT: 520 words, photos.

WASHINGTON

POWELL-YELLEN-CONGRESS — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testify to the Senate Banking Committee in their periodic update on the impact of the economic aid programs the government enacted to address the COVID-19 pandemic. By Economics Writers Christopher Rugaber and Martin Crutsinger. UPCOMING: 900 words, photos by 10 a.m.

NATIONAL

ELECTION 2021-ATLANTA MAYOR — Atlanta voters choose their next mayor in a runoff between City Council President Felicia Moore and council member Andre Dickens. SENT: 700 words, photos. UPCOMING: Polls open at 7 a.m., close at 8 p.m.

JUSSIE-SMOLLETT-TRIAL — Testimony is set to begin in the trial of ex-“Empire” actor Jussie Smollett who prosecutors say staged a homophobic and racist attack in Chicago but whose defense attorney says is “a real victim” of a “real crime.” SENT: 890 words, photos, video.

DAUNTE WRIGHT-OFFICER-TRIAL — Jury selection begins for Kim Potter, the suburban police officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright, a Black motorist, in April. SENT: 890 words, photos. UPCOMING: Developing from 10 a.m. court session.

INTERNATIONAL

MYANMAR-SUU-KYI-VERDICT — A court in Myanmar postpones its verdict in the trial of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi to allow testimony from an additional witness, a senior member of her political party. SENT: 490 words, photos.

IRAN-NUCLEAR — Iran struck a maximalist tone after just one day of restarted talks in Vienna over its tattered nuclear deal, suggesting everything discussed in previous rounds of diplomacy could be renegotiated. SENT: 650 words, photo.

MIGRATION-POPE-GREECE — Pope Francis is heading back to the Greek island of Lesbos to meet migrants and asylum-seekers for the second time in five years. SENT: 800 words, photos.

FRANCE-IMMORTALIZING-JOSEPHINE-BAKER — The voice of Josephine Baker, speaking and singing, will resonate in front of the Pantheon monument in Paris, where she is to symbolically be inducted — becoming the first Black woman to receive France’s highest honor. SENT: 860 words, photos. UPCOMING: Ceremony begins at 11:30 a.m.

HONDURAS-ELECTIONS-US — If Xiomara Castro’s wide lead in Honduras’ presidential election holds, her leftist government could present challenges, but also opportunities for a Biden administration that has struggled with how to work on the country’s problems while keeping current President Juan Orlando Hernández at arm’s length. SENT: 890 words, photos.

NEW ZEALAND-POLITICS — New Zealand’s conservative opposition party chose former businessman and political novice Christopher Luxon as its new leader, as it tries to rebuild from a huge election loss last year and continued infighting. SENT: 360 words, photos.

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

FINANCIAL-MARKETS — Asian shares mostly slipped as investors cautiously weighed how much damage the new omicron coronavirus variant may unleash on the global economy. By Business Writer Yuri Kageyama. SENT: 690 words, photos.

CONSUMER CONFIDENCE — The Conference Board reports on U.S. consumer confidence for November. By Economics Writer Martin Crutsinger. UPCOMING: 130 words after release of report at 10 a.m., then expanded, photo.

PHILANTHROPY-SUPPLY-CHAIN-GIFTS — As supply chain bottlenecks create shortages on many items, some charities are struggling to secure holiday gift wishes from kids in need. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos, by 10 a.m.

HOME PRICES — The Standard & Poor's/Case-Shiller 20-city home price index for September is released. By Economics Writer Christopher Rugaber. UPCOMING: 130 words after 9 a.m. release, then updated, photo.

SPORTS

LSU-KELLY — LSU is hiring Brian Kelly away from Notre Dame, a stunning move by one of the most accomplished coaches in college football jumping from the sport’s most storied program to a Southeastern Conference powerhouse. By College Football Writer Ralph D. Russo. SENT: 990 words, photos.

ARTS/ENTERTAINMENT

FILM-GOTHAM AWARDS — Maggie Gyllenhaal’s Elena Ferrante adaptation “The Lost Daughter” won four Gotham Awards including best feature film at the 31st Gotham Awards, the annual New York independent film celebration that serves as a boozy kickoff to Oscar season. By Film Writer Jake Coyle. SENT: 740 words, photos.

MUSIC-APPLE MUSIC AWARDS — Olivia Rodrigo, H.E.R and The Weeknd all win honors at a revamped Apple Music Awards, which has grown larger to encompass global music patterns. By Entertainment Writer Mark Kennedy. SENT: 340 words, photo.

