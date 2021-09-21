AP News Digest 3 am

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

AFGHANISTAN — Taliban appoint deputy ministers in all-male government. SENT: 190 words, photos.

TOP STORIES

UN-GENERAL-ASSEMBLY — World leaders will be back at the United Nations for the first time in two years with a formidable agenda of escalating crises to tackle, including the still raging COVID-19 pandemic and a relentlessly warming planet. By Edith M. Lederer. SENT: 760 words, photo. With UN-GENERAL-ASSEMBLY-THE LATEST.

UN GENERAL ASSEMBLY-BIDEN — President Joe Biden plans to use his first address before the U.N. General Assembly to reassure the international community of American leadership on the global stage and call on allies to move quickly and cooperatively to address the festering issues of the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and human rights abuses. By Aamar Madhani and Josh Boak. SENT: 990 words, photos. UPCOMING: 1,100 words after 10 a.m. speech.

BORDER-MIGRANT CAMP — The options remaining for thousands of Haitian migrants straddling the Mexico-Texas border are narrowing as the United States government ramps up to an expected six expulsion flights to Haiti and Mexico began busing some away from the border. More than 6,000 Haitians and other migrants had been removed from an encampment at Del Rio, Texas, U.S. officials say as they defended a strong response that included immediately expelling migrants to their impoverished Caribbean country and faced criticism for using horse patrols to stop them from entering the town. By Juan A. Lozano, Eric Gay, Elliot Spagat and Maria Verza. SENT: 970 words, photos, videos.

BORDER-HAITIAN DIASPORA — The route for Haitian migrants camped under a bridge in a small Texas border town goes through South America. Many flew to Brazil or Chile and, after jobs dried up, made an arduous journey to the U.S. border to wait in Mexican cities for the right time to enter the United States and claim asylum. Thousands camped in Del Rio, Texas, face a choice: Return to Mexico or risk the possibility of getting expelled to Haiti by the Biden administration on flights that are ramping up to seven a day. By Julie Watson, Juan A. Lozano and Elliot Spagat. SENT: 1,230 words, photos, video.

AFGHANISTAN-FATAL FLIGHT — It’s an image that has come to symbolize America’s chaotic end to 20 years of war in Afghanistan: a lumbering U.S. Air Force C-17 taking off from Kabul’s International Airport, chased by thousands of desperate Afghan men, scrambling to get on the departing aircraft and escape Taliban rule. As the plane gains altitude and its wheels retract, the world watches in horror as what appears to be two men, who had been clinging to the aircraft, plunge to earth. More than a month later, much remains unclear about what happened in that tragic takeoff on Aug. 16, a day after the Taliban swept into Kabul. By Kathy Gannon. SENT: 1,120 words, photos.

CANADA-ELECTION — Canadians gave Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal Party a victory in parliamentary elections, but his gamble to win a majority of seats failed and the result was remarkably similar to the election two years ago. By Rob Gillies. SENT: 1,100 words, photos.

CHINA-FIGHTING-THE-VIRUS — China’s “zero tolerance” strategy of trying to isolate every case and stop transmission of the coronavirus has kept the country where the virus first was detected in late 2019 largely free of the disease. But the public and businesses are paying a steep price. By Joe McDonald and Huizhong Wu. SENT: 1,210 words, photos.

TRENDING NEWS

BURT REYNOLDS — Bronze bust unveiled at Burt Reynolds’ Hollywood gravesite. SENT: 710 words, photos.

JAPAN-OLDEST TWINS — Japanese sisters certified as world’s oldest twins at 107. SENT: 320 words.

OBIT-KING BEATING VIDEOGRAPHER — George Holliday, who filmed Rodney King video, dies of COVID. SENT: 440 words, photos.

SPAIN VOLCANO — Nobody hurt but much damage in Spanish volcano eruption. SENT: 700 words, photos.

MALAYSIA-THAILAND-TRANSGENDER — Thailand urged not to deport trans woman charged in Malaysia. SENT: 310 words.

CAMBODIA-CROCODILES — Hatchlings of endangered crocodile species found in Cambodia. SENT: 240 words, photos.

TWITTER-SETTLEMENT — Twitter to pay $809.5 million to settle shareholder lawsuit. SENT: 240 words, photo.

MORE ON THE VIRUS OUTBREAK

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TRAVEL-Q&A — The U.S. is rolling out new COVID-19 rules for travelers flying into the country. Some questions and answers about how the new rules will work when they take effect in November. SENT: 700 words, photos. With VIRUS OUTBREAK-TRAVEL — U.S. easing virus restrictions for foreign flights to America. With VIRUS-OUTBREAK-THE-LATEST.

WASHINGTON

CONGRESS-IMMIGRATION — Senate Democrats launch an uphill fight to rescue their drive to help 8 million immigrants remain legally in the U.S., but their pathway is unclear and the uncertainty is exposing tensions between party leaders and progressive groups. SENT: 980 words, photos. With CONGRESS-BUDGET — Democrats tie government funding to debt bill, GOP digs in.

NATIONAL

TEXAS-ABORTION-LAW-DOCTOR — A San Antonio doctor who said he performed an abortion in defiance of a new Texas law all but dared supporters of the state’s near-total ban on the procedure to try making an early example of him by filing a lawsuit — and two people obliged. SENT: 1,050 words, photos.

MISSOURI ABORTION LAWSUIT — A federal appeals court in St. Louis is set to hear arguments over a 2019 Missouri law that bans abortion at eight weeks, with triggers that bar the procedure at 14, 18 and 20 weeks if the eight-week threshold is overturned. SENT: 420 words, photo.

MISSING TRAVELER — FBI agents and police searched the home of the boyfriend wanted for questioning in the death of 22-year-old Gabby Petito, whose body was discovered over the weekend at a Wyoming national park months after the couple set out on a cross-country road trip. SENT: 730 words, photos.

INTERNATIONAL

GERMANY-MERKEL-WOMEN — Angela Merkel Germany’s first female chancellor, has been praised by many for her pragmatic leadership in a turbulent world and celebrated by some as a feminist icon. But a look at her track record in fighting gender inequality in 16 years running Germany reveals a checkered legacy. SENT: 1,080 words, photos.

AUSTRALIA-SUBMARINES — Australia’s cancellation of a French submarine contract will complicate and delay negotiations on an Australian-European Union free trade deal, a European trade official says. SENT: 430 words, photos.

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

FINANCIAL-MARKETS — Asian shares declined, with Tokyo down 2% as worries about heavily indebted Chinese real estate developers weighed on sentiment. By Business Writer Yuri Kageyama. SENT: 590 words, photos.

SPORTS

LIONS-PACKERS —Aaron Jones caught three of Aaron Rodgers’ four touchdown passes and rushed for a fourth score, and the Green Bay Packers had a welcome return to normal after an embarrassing opening-week loss. The Packers beat the Detroit Lions 35-17. By Sports Writer Steve Megargee. SENT: 780 words, photos.

HOW TO REACH US

