Celebrity birthdays for the week of June 8-14:

June 8: Singer Nancy Sinatra is 85. Singer Chuck Negron (Three Dog Night) is 83. Singer Boz Scaggs is 81. Actor Kathy Baker (“Picket Fences”) is 75. Actor Sonia Braga is 75. Singer Bonnie Tyler is 74. Actor Griffin Dunne is 70. “Dilbert” cartoonist Scott Adams is 68. Actor-director Keenan Ivory Wayans is 67. Singer Mick Hucknall of Simply Red is 65. Keyboardist Nick Rhodes of Duran Duran is 63. Singer Doris Pearson of Five Star is 59. Actor Julianna Margulies (“The Good Wife,” ″ER”) is 58. Actor Dan Futterman (“Judging Amy”) is 58. Actor David Sutcliffe (“Private Practice,” “Gilmore Girls”) is 56. Actor Kent Faulcon (“Tyler Perry’s For Better or Worse”) is 55. Singer Nicci Gilbert of Brownstone is 55. Actor Kelli Williams (“The Practice”) is 55. Actor Mark Feuerstein (“West Wing,” ″Good Morning, Miami”) is 54. Guitarist Mike Scheuchzer of MercyMe is 50. Actor Eion Bailey (“Once Upon a Time”) is 49. Rapper Ye (formerly Kanye West) is 48. TV personality Maria Menounos is 4.7 Singer-songwriter Sturgill Simpson is 47. Guitarist Derek Trucks (Allman Brother Band, Tedeschi Trucks Band) is 46. Singer Alex Band of The Calling is 44. Fiddler Sara Watkins of Nickel Creek is 44. Actor Torrey DeVitto (“Pretty Little Liars”) is 41.

June 9: Sports commentator Dick Vitale is 86. Guitarist Mick Box of Uriah Heep is 78. Film composer James Newton Howard is 74. Actor Michael J. Fox is 64. Actor Johnny Depp is 62. Actor Gloria Reuben (“The Agency,” ″ER”) is 61. Singer-actor Tamela Mann (“Meet The Browns,” ″Medea” films) is 59. Bassist Dean Dinning of Toad the Wet Sprocket is 58. Bassist Dean Felber of Hootie and the Blowfish is 58. Musician Ed Simons of the Chemical Brothers is 55. Actor Keesha Sharp (“Lethal Weapon”) is 52. Singer Jamie Dailey of Dailey and Vincent is 50. Actor Michaela Conlin (“Bones”) is 47. Actor Natalie Portman is 44. Actor Mae Whitman (“Good Girls,” “Parenthood,” ) is 37. Actor Lucien Laviscount (“Scream Queens”) is 33.

June 10: Actor Alexandra Stewart (“Under the Cherry Moon,” “Frantic”) is 86. Singer Shirley Alston Reeves of The Shirelles is 84. Actor Jurgen Prochnow (“The English Patient,” “Das Boot”) is 84. Actor Frankie Faison (“The Village,” “The Wire”) is 76. Actor-producer Andrew Stevens (“Dallas”) is 70. Bassist Kim Deal of The Pixies and The Breeders is 64. Singer Maxi Priest is 64. Actor Gina Gershon is 63. Actor Jeanne Tripplehorn is 62. Drummer Jimmy Chamberlin of Smashing Pumpkins is 61. Actor Kate Flannery (“The Office”) is 61. Model-actor Elizabeth Hurley is 60. Guitarist Joey Santiago of The Pixies is 60. Actor Doug McKeon (“On Golden Pond”) is 59. Guitarist Emma Anderson (Lush) is 58. Country guitarist Brian Hofeldt of The Derailers is 58. Rapper The D.O.C. is 57. Singer Mike Doughty (Soul Coughing) is 55. Singer JoJo of K-Ci and JoJo is 54. Singer Faith Evans is 52. Actor Hugh Dancy is 50. Singer Lemisha Grinstead of 702 is 47. Actor DJ Qualls (“Memphis Beat,” ″Hustle and Flow”) is 47. Actor Shane West (“ER,” ″Now and Again”) is 47. Country singer Lee Brice is 46. Singer Hoku is 44. Actor Leelee Sobieski is 43. Bassist Bridget Kearney of Lake Street Dive is 40. Actor Titus Makin (TV’s “The Rookie”) is 36. Actor Tristin Mays (2018′s “MacGyver,” ″The Vampire Diaries”) is 35. Actor Eden McCoy (“General Hospital”) is 22.

June 11: Singer Joey Dee of Joey Dee and the Starliters is 85. Actor Roscoe Orman (“Sesame Street”) is 81. Actor Adrienne Barbeau (“Maude”) is 80. Drummer Frank Beard of ZZ Top is 76. Singer Graham Russell of Air Supply is 75. Singer Donnie Van Zant of .38 Special and of Van Zant is 73. Actor Peter Bergman (“The Young and the Restless”) is 72. Actor Hugh Laurie (“House”) is 66. Talk show host Dr. Mehmet Oz (“The Dr. Oz Show”) is 65. Singer Gioia Bruno of Expose’ is 62. Bassist Dan Lavery of Tonic is 59. Country singer Bruce Robison is 59. Actor Clare Carey (“Jericho,” “Coach”) is 58. Actor Peter Dinklage (“Game of Thrones”) is 56. Bassist Smilin’ Jay McDowell (BR5-49) is 56. Actor Lenny Jacobson (“Nurse Jackie”) is 51. Bassist Tai Anderson of Third Day is 49. Actor Joshua Jackson (“Fringe,” ″Dawson’s Creek”) is 47. Actor Shia LaBeouf is 39.

June 12: Sports announcer Marv Albert is 84. Singer Roy Harper is 84. Actor Roger Aaron Brown (“The District”) is 76. Actor Sonia Manzano (“Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”) is 75. Drummer Bun E. Carlos of Cheap Trick is 74. Country singer-guitarist Junior Brown is 73. Singer-songwriter Rocky Burnette is 72. Actor Timothy Busfield is 68. Singer Meredith Brooks is 67. Actor Jenilee Harrison (“Dallas,” ″Three’s Company”) is 67. Accordionist-keyboardist John Linnell of They Might Be Giants is 66. Actor John Enos (“Days of Our Lives,” ″Young and the Restless”) is 63. Rapper Grandmaster Dee of Whodini is 63. Actor Paul Schulze (“Nurse Jackie”) is 63. Actor Eamonn Walker (“Chicago Fire,” ″Cadillac Records”) is 63. Bassist Bardi Martin (Candlebox) is 56. Actor Rick Hoffman (“Suits”) is 55. Actor-comedian Finesse Mitchell (“Roadies,” ″Saturday Night Live”) is 53. Actor Jason Mewes (“Clerks”) is 51. Blues guitarist Kenny Wayne Shepherd is 48. Actor Timothy Simons (“Veep”) is 47. Actor Wil Horneff (“The Yearling”) is 46. Singer Robyn is 46. Singer-guitarist John Gourley of Portugal. The Man is 44. Actor Dave Franco (“Fright Night,” “Neighbors”) is 40. Country singer Chris Young is 40. Actor Luke Youngblood (“Galavant”) is 39.

June 13: Actor Malcolm McDowell is 82. Singer Dennis Locorriere (Dr. Hook and the Medicine Show) is 76. Actor Stellan Skarsgard (“Mamma Mia!” Marvel Cinematic Universe films) is 74. Actor Richard Thomas is 74. Comedian Tim Allen is 72. Actor Ally Sheedy is 63. TV anchor Hannah Storm is 63. Bassist Paul DeLisle of Smash Mouth is 62. Actor Lisa Vidal (“Being Mary Jane”) is 60. Singer David Gray is 57. Singer Deniece Pearson of Five Star is 57. Musician Soren Rasted (Aqua) is 56. Actor-singer Jamie Walters is 56. Singer-guitarist Rivers Cuomo of Weezer is 55. Actor Steve-O (“Jackass”) is 51. Actor Ethan Embry (“Can’t Hardly Wait,” ″That Thing You Do!”) is 47. Actor Chris Evans (“Captain America: The First Avenger,” “Knives Out”) is 44. Actor Sarah Schaub (“Promised Land”) is 42. Singer Raz B (B2K) is 40. Actor Kat Dennings (“2 Broke Girls”) is 39. Fashion designers and former actors Ashley and Mary Kate Olsen are 39. Actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson (“The Fall Guy,” “Kick-Ass” films) is 35.

June 14: Actor Marla Gibbs is 94. Singer Rod Argent of The Zombies and Argent is 80. Singer Janet Lennon of The Lennon Sisters is 79. Guitarist-turned-lawyer Barry Melton of Country Joe and the Fish is 78. Actor Will Patton is 71. Jazz bassist Marcus Miller is 66. Singer Boy George of Culture Club is 64. Actor Traylor Howard (“Monk,” ″Two Guys and a Girl”) is 59. Actor Yasmine Bleeth is 57. Actor Faizon Love (“The Parent ‘Hood”) is 57. Actor Stephen Wallem (“Nurse Jackie”) is 57. Actor Sullivan Stapleton (“Blindspot”) is 48. Screenwriter Diablo Cody (“Juno”) is 47. Actor Lawrence Saint-Victor (“The Bold and the Beautiful,” ″Guiding Light”) is 43. Actor Torrance Coombs (“Reign,” “The Tudors”) is 42. Actor J.R. Martinez (“All My Children”) is 42. Actor Kevin McHale (“Glee”) is 37. Actor Lucy Hale (“Pretty Little Liars”) is 36. Singer Jesy Nelson of Little Mix is 34. Actor Daryl Sabara (“Spy Kids”) is 33.