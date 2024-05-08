Russian snitch who made career off informing on others is charged himself

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A Russian who has boasted about denouncing LGBT people and snitching on Kremlin critics to the authorities, is now in the line of fire himself.

Timur Bulatov has been charged with discrediting the Russian armed forces.

Bulatov has openly discussed his activity as a serial informer whose denunciations have led to a slew of civil and criminal cases being filed against individuals over the years.

Referred to as the “gay fighter” in some Russian media, Bulatov has long focused his denunciations on LGBTQ+ people. By his own account, at least 60 schoolteachers have lost their jobs after he found their social media profiles and reported them to authorities.

He calls himself a campaigner for morality in schools and regularly boasts about the dismissal of teachers.

Homosexuality is not criminalised in Russia but authorities have used laws against “gay propaganda” for over a decade to pursue civil and criminal cases against LGBT people.

A notice posted to Moscow’s court website showed Bulatov, an outspoken supporter of Russia’s “special military operation” in Ukraine, was charged under a censorship law that has been used to punish critics of the war.

He told the Ostorozhno Novosti Telegram channel that he did not understand the origin of the charge, which can incur a fine of up to 50,000 roubles ($545) for a first offence. Repeat offenders risk jail terms.

“Where is the discrediting?” he said. “I am a person whose petitions (have led to) the imprisonment of about eight people in St Petersburg, and throughout Russia more than 20.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin reviews honour guards of the Presidential regiment following his inauguration ceremony ( AP )

The official notice showed Bulatov’s case was registered on Tuesday, but gave no further details.

Bulatov’s campaigns extend beyond LGBT people.

Separate cases were opened against two individuals who posted photographs online of themselves standing partially unclothed in front of Russian Orthodox churches after Bulatov reported them to authorities, Ostorozhno Novosti said.

More recently, Russian independent media have linked Bulatov to denunciations of those seen as opposing the war in Ukraine.

The St Petersburg branch head of the PEN International writers’ association was fined under the “discrediting” article after Bulatov wrote online that she had been “spreading lies” about the Russian army.