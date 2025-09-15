Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

‘Tinder Swindler’ Simon Leviev arrested in Georgia after Interpol issue Red Notice

Lawyers for Leviev said they ‘don’t yet understand the reason’ behind his arrest

Maira Butt
Monday 15 September 2025 16:44 BST
Comments
Video Player Placeholder
Simon Leviev claims he is ‘not the Tinder Swindler’ in first interview since Netflix hit

Notorious “Tinder Swindler” Simon Leviev has been arrested in Georgia, according to reports.

The 35-year-old was the subject of a Red Notice from Interpol, prompting his detention as he attempted to cross borders at the country’s Batumi Airport on Monday, Georgia’s Interior Ministry told OC Media.

While the details of his arrest remain unclear, he is accused of having scammed several people – most notably single women – out of funds of up to £7.6m, after posing as the heir to a diamond fortune.

He was thrust into the spotlight following the release of Netflix documentary, The Tinder Swindler, in 2022. The film followed three women who were duped into believing Leviev was a wealthy man who was in love with them.

He would later exploit the relationships for his financial benefit, asking the women for hundreds of thousands of dollars in support. Leviev has called the documentary a “made-up movie” and has denied he is the titular Swindler.

Lawyers for Leviev said they had not been informed of the reasons behind his Georgian arrest.

“I spoke with him this morning after he was detained, but we don’t yet understand the reason,” Sagiv Rotenberg told Israeli publication, Walla. “He has been traveling freely around the world.”

Picture taken on July 1, 2019 shows the so-called ‘Tinder swindler’ as he is expelled from the city of Athens, Greece.
Picture taken on July 1, 2019 shows the so-called ‘Tinder swindler’ as he is expelled from the city of Athens, Greece. (AFP/Getty)

Interpol describes a Red Notice as “a request to law enforcement worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender, or similar legal action”.

Born in Israel, he changed his name from Shimon Yehuda Hayut, to Simon Leviev to “prove his credibility”, according to Israeli news outlet Haaretz.

The Netflix movie portrayed Leviev as a “professional” con-man.

Several reports suggested he had been arrested and charged with a series of crimes including charges for theft, forgery, fraud and cashing stolen cheques in Israel in 2011 according to Times of Israel.

He was later arrested for defrauding three women in Finland in 2015 after which he was sent to prison in 2017 and then returned to Israel.

He was then sentenced to 15 months in prison for crimes evaded in 2011 after being located in Munich, Germany in 2019 following an investigation by Norwegian newspaper Verdens Gang and a joint operation by Israeli police and Interpol. He was released after five months for good behaviour.

Leviev has since attempted to pursue a career in the entertainment industry, and charged fans up to £146 for personalised messages on Cameo following the release of the 2022 documentary.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in