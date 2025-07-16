Huge fire engulfs main stage at Tomorrowland two days before festival starts

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The main stage at Tomorrowland festival in Belgium has been “severely damaged” in a huge fire.

The annual festival in the town of Boom, north of Brussels, which is scheduled to start Friday, draws tens of thousands of visitors from around Europe.

Images shared on local news sites and social media showed flames and plumes of black smoke engulfing the stage and spreading to nearby woodland. Nearby residents had been urged to close all windows and doors until the fire was under control.

At least three-quarters of the spectacular stage is believed to have been damaged.

“Due to a serious incident and fire on the Tomorrowland Mainstage, our beloved Mainstage has been severely damaged,” the organisers posted on the event's website.

“We can confirm that no one was injured during the incident.”

open image in gallery Smoke caused by a fire billows above the site of the Tomorrowland electronic music festival in Boom, northern Belgium ( Belga/AFP via Getty Images )

The statement said the focus is now on “finding solutions” for the festival weekend. The cause of the fire was not given.

“We can announce that, DreamVille will open tomorrow as planned and will be ready for all DreamVille visitors,” they added.

“All Global Journey activities in Brussels and Antwerp will take place as planned. We are focused on finding solutions for the festival weekend.”

Dozens of emergency teams were seen rushing through the festival grounds just after 6pm in an attempt to extinguish the flames and evacuate those inside the grounds. There were no members of the public present at the time but around 1,000 staff members were working on site.

Some of the world's most popular DJs were set to appear on the stage over the weekend, including Martin Garrix, David Guetta, Fisher, Swedish House Mafia and Steve Aoki.

Back in 2017, the festival had to evacuate over 22,000 people after a major fire erupted. The crowds at Barcelona's Tomorrowland Unite were forced to flee just hours before Steve Aoki was due to headline he event.