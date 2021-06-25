A rare tornado in the Czech Republic has killed at least three people and left hundreds injured, regional authorities confirmed.

The tornado hit a number of towns in the Hodonin district in South Moravia, including Moravska Nova Ves and Hrusky, leaving wreckage in its wake.

It formed late on Thursday during a series of strong thunderstorms that hit the entire country. Extremely strong winds of F3-F4 levels (speeds of 158-260 mph) and tennis ball-sized hailstones also caused significant damage in the Hodonin district.

Video footage shared to social media shows the funnel clouds and strong winds, as well as the resulting damage — destroyed buildings and cars, fires with thick black smoke, piles of rubble.

Michaela Bothová, a spokesperson for the South Moravian rescue service, told Czech TV that 63 people had been taken to hospital by medical services, ten of whom with severe injuries. Three later died.

She said that dozens of people had also sought medical assistance on their own accord, estimating that the number of injured people to be between 100 and 150, “ranging from children to senior citizens”.

She added that further casualties could not be ruled out as rescuers continued to search through rubble.

On Twitter, the Czech interior minister, Jan Hamacek, said: “All available rescue units are in action or moving to the Hodonin region where several municipalities have been hit by a tornado.” He added that he expected there to be losses to life from the natural disaster.

More than 360 police officers were sent to the area to assist the military in the search and rescue operation. Rescue services from nearby Austria and Slovakia also took part in the operation.

Drones and helicopters are also being used to search the rubble.

The tornado also caused extensive power outages, leaving more than 120,000 households without electricity. Traffic disruptions were also encountered as fallen trees and power lines blocked major motorways throughout the southeast of the country, including the highway connecting Prague with Bratislava, the Slovakian capital.

Prime minister Andrej Babis, who was in Brussels to attend an EU summit when the tornado struck, called it “a huge tragedy”. He plans to visit the damaged area on Friday.

Marek Babisz, the deputy mayor of Hrusky, told Czech radio CTK that half of his town was almost completely destroyed.

“The church is without the tower, the elementary school has no roof and insulation anymore, only walls remained from what were houses. They’re injured, it’s really terrible.”

A retirement home and local zoo were also destroyed in the extreme weather event.

This was the strongest and deadliest weather event in Europe so far this year, according to the European Severe Weather Database, and may have been the strongest tornado in the Czech Republic’s history.

It follows a tornado that touched down in Poland on Thursday, which injured one person and caused damage to property.