Five people died and more than 10 others were injured when a train carriage derailed after hitting a pick-up truck in southern Hungary on Tuesday morning, police have said.

The accident took place close to the Hungarian-Serbian border before 5am GMT, according to the Hungarian authorities.

“Rescue effort are still ongoing, thus we cannot establish the number of casualties,” the police said in a statement.

In an unconfirmed report, local news site delmagyar.hu said seven people were killed in the collision. Pictures published on its site show a train carriage on its side, and a helicopter and several ambulances in attendance.

The state railway company said the impact of the crash caused a carriage carrying 22 passengers to become derailed, with two people severely hurt and eight others suffering minor injuries. All those who were killed had been travelling in the van, it added.

It is understood that the pick-up truck, which was carrying local workers, drove onto the tracks, ignoring the red lights.

Csongrad-Csanad county police have closed the road as rescue efforts continue.