Train derailment in southern Germany kills three, injures 60

Three helicopters from Austria involved in rescue operation

Alastair Jamieson
Friday 03 June 2022 14:08
<p>Rescuers standing on an overturned carriage in Burgrain, near Garmisch-Partekirchen, southern Germany</p>

Rescuers standing on an overturned carriage in Burgrain, near Garmisch-Partekirchen, southern Germany

(NETWORK PICTURES/AFP via Getty I)

A train derailed and overturned in the Alps in southern Germany on Friday, killing at least three people and injuring many others, police said.

The Munich-bound DB Regio train derailed at around 12.15pm local time in Burgrain, near the ski resort town of Garmisch-Partenkirchen, according to the Oberbayern Süd police office.

Some carriages ended up on their side in the accident, close to the Austrian border.

Sixty passengers were wounded, 16 of them seriously, according to the Garmisch-Partenkirchen municipal office.

Rescuers standing on an overturned carriage in Burgrain, near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, southern Germany

(NETWORK PICTURES/AFP via Getty)

Three helicopters from the Tyrol region of Austria were involved in the rescue operation.

The German fire service helped to pull passengers through windows from the overturned carriages, aided by many police who were stationed in Garmisch-Partenkirchen because of the G7 summit being held later this month at nearby Schloss Elmau.

Rescue operation in after the train accident in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany

(AP)

Regional trains have seen higher passenger numbers this month as a discounted ticket allowing Germany-wide travel went on sale.

A driver who witnessed the accident from a nearby road said the scene was “just awful.”

“It was terrible,” he told the Garmisch Partenkirchner Tagblatt. “Suddenly the train overturned.”

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in