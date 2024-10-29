Tram crashes through shop window in central Oslo

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



A tram crashed into a store in central Oslo on Tuesday, injuring the driver and at least three other people, Norwegian police said.

There were around 20 passengers onboard the tram at the time of the collision, according to police.

Images from the scene showed a blue tram that had penetrated a computer store on the ground floor of a four-story building in the centre of the Norwegian capital.

“We are working to get an overview of the scope, but there is a lot of damage to the store,” police said in a statement.

The crash triggered a massive response by rescue services, cordoning off the area. The building was evacuated, and will be checked for structural damage, police said.