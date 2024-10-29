Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Tram crashes through shop window in central Oslo

Police remain at the scene

Reuters Correspondents
Louise Breusch Rasmussen
Tuesday 29 October 2024 11:02
A derailed tram has driven into a building in the center of Oslo, Norway on October 29, 2024
A derailed tram has driven into a building in the center of Oslo, Norway on October 29, 2024 (NTB/AFP via Getty Images)

A tram crashed into a store in central Oslo on Tuesday, injuring the driver and at least three other people, Norwegian police said.

There were around 20 passengers onboard the tram at the time of the collision, according to police.

Images from the scene showed a blue tram that had penetrated a computer store on the ground floor of a four-story building in the centre of the Norwegian capital.

“We are working to get an overview of the scope, but there is a lot of damage to the store,” police said in a statement.

The crash triggered a massive response by rescue services, cordoning off the area. The building was evacuated, and will be checked for structural damage, police said.

