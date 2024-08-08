Jump to content

Part of falling building kills person waiting at Prague tram stop

Officials say part of a cornice that fell from a building in downtown Prague hit a tram stop, killing one person

Via AP news wire
Thursday 08 August 2024 14:48
Czech Republic Prague Accident
Czech Republic Prague Accident

Part of a cornice that fell from a building in downtown Prague hit a tram stop, killing one person, officials said Thursday.

Television footage showed a hole in the roof of the stop. The victim was not immediately identified.

The accident took place on Lazarska street before noon, police said. They said the street would be closed for traffic for two hours. Several tram lines use the street.

At the time of the accident, the Czech capital was hit by a thunderstorm.

Firefighters said that after the accident they removed about 100 kilograms (220 pounds) of unidentified material from the top of the building that could possibly fall later.

Authorities were investigating further.

