A huge blaze at a ski resort in Turkey has killed at least 10 people and 32 others have been left in hospital.

The fire broke out at around 3.30am in the restaurant of the 12-storey Grand Kartal hotel in the resort of Kartalkaya in Bolu province, officials said.

Two of the victims died after jumping from the building in a panic, governor Abdulaziz Aydin told the state-run Anadolu Agency.

Kartalkaya is a popular ski resort in the Koroglu mountains, some 185 miles east of Istanbul. The fire occurred during school holidays when hotels in the region are packed.

Private NTV television said some people tried to climb down from their rooms using sheets and blankets.

There were 234 guests staying at the hotel, Mr Aydin said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Mapped: Kartalkaya in Bolu province

Necmi Kepcetutan, a ski instructor at the hotel, said he was asleep when the fire erupted and he rushed out of the building. He told NTV television that he then helped some 20 guests out of the hotel.

He said the hotel was engulfed in smoke, making it difficult for guests to locate the fire escape.

“I cannot reach some of my students. I hope they are OK,” the ski instructor told the station.

open image in gallery An inside view of the area as fire brigades responding to a fire that broke out in a hotel at the Bolu Kartalkaya Ski Center, on January 21, 2025 in Bolu ( Anadolu via Getty Images )

Television images showed the roof and top floors of the hotel on fire.

The government appointed six prosecutors to lead an investigation into the fire. NTV television suggested that the wooden cladding on the exterior of the hotel, in a chalet-style design, may have accelerated the spread of the fire.

open image in gallery Firefighters work to extinguish a fire in a hotel at a ski resort of Kartalkaya in Bolu province ( AP )

The 161-room hotel is on the side of a cliff, hampering efforts to combat the flames, the station also reported.

Mr Aydin’s office said 30 fire engines and 28 ambulances were sent to the site.

Other hotels at the resort were evacuated as a precaution and guests were placed in hotels around Bolu.