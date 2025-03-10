Greenland faces key election after Trump’s attempts to gain control

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Greenlanders are set to face a crucial general election with a push for independence a key issue after US President Donald Trump reiterated his interest in taking control.

The Inatsisartut parliament consists of 31 MPs to be chosen from six political parties – two of which are in the governing coalition, Inuit Ataqatigiit and the Simiut parties.

The leader of the party that wins the most seats in parliament in the March 11 vote becomes prime minister - currently Mute Egede of the left-wing Inuit Ataqatigiit party.

While opinion polls are rare in Greenland, a January poll suggested the Inuit Ataqatigiit could gain 31 percent, 9 percent ahead of the Siumut party.

The island became a formal territory of Denmark in 1953 and is subject to the Danish constitution. In 2009, the island was granted broad self-governing autonomy, including the right to declare independence from Denmark through a referendum.

Siumut has boosted its appeal by promising a independence referendum after the election. Naleraq, the largest opposition party, has also sought to gain support with its pro-independence stance allied to a willingness to collaborate with the United States.

In 2019 then-president Trump said he wished to to gain control of the mineral-rich Arctic territory sparking a diplomat spat with Denmark with a first offer to buy Greenland.

At that time, Danish Prime Minister Mette Fredericksen rejected the idea, saying: "Greenland is not for sale. Greenland is not Danish. Greenland belongs to Greenland. I strongly hope that this is not meant seriously." Shortly after, President Trump cancelled a planned trip to Copenhagen.

Having mentioned Greenland a number of times since returning to the White House in January, Mr Trump addressed the US Congress last week and doubled down. "We need Greenland for national security. One way or the other we're gonna get it," he said, prompting applause and laughter from a number of politicians, including Vice President JD Vance.

Hours after President Trump made his latest overtures, Greenland’s Prime Minister Egede posted “Greenland is ours.” on Facebook.

open image in gallery Donald Trump addresses a joint session of US congress, claiming he will control Greenland ( AP )

Here, The Independent looks at the leaders of the six political parties involved.

Mute Egede

Mute Egede is the current prime minister of Greenland as leader of the Inuit Ataqatigiit party.

Mr Egede became the youngest leader of Greenland in 2021 when he was elected.

The prime minister called for independence from Denmark in a New Year’s address and rebuffed Donald Trump’s claims.

“It is now time to take the next step for our country,” Prime Minister Egede said, adding that Greenland must remove “the shackles of the colonial era”.

The party is also prioritising welfare, a stronger economy with more jobs, better health and education and sustainable development this election, according to its website.

Erik Jensen

Pro-independence Erik Jensen is currently leading the social-democratic Siumut party, a partner in Greenland’s current coalition government.

Siumut plans to invoke an article in a 2009 law that granted Greenland increased autonomy, including the right to negotiate full independence.

Mr Jensen told Danish broadcaster DR he expected the vote on independence would happen "within the next election period", but did not give any further details.

Elections are held every four years.

"It (an independence decision) must be on an informed basis, so that the population is not in doubt about the consequences. We have a welfare society that must function. We have some economic aspects that we also need to look at," Mr Jensen said.

Pele Broberg

Pele Broberg is the current leader of Greenland’s most outspoken pro-independence party, Naleraq.

"The people who colonised the country are not supposed to be allowed to decide whether or not they want to continue (colonising)," Mr Broberg told the Danish daily Berlingske.

Mr Broberg formerly served as foreign minister but was demoted after he suggested that only ethnic Inuit people and their descendents could be eligible to vote in a future referendum. He later said his comments to Berlingske were misunderstood.

Jens Frederik Nielsen

Jens Frederik Nielsen leads the centre-right Demokraatit party and is known as Greenland’s badminton champion.

In response to a recent bill banning foreign contributions to political parties, Mr Nielsen said Trump’s comments are “a threat to our political independence”.

“We must defend ourselves,” he added.

Mr Nielsen signed a signed a political cooperation agreement with Denmark’s Liberal Alliance in January, Danish daily Berlingske reported.

Mr Nielsen said "we are in the midst of an exciting and crucial time in the relationship between Greenland and Denmark", according to Berlingske.

Aqqalu Jerimiassen

Aqqalu Jerimiassen heads the liberal and unionist Atassut party and was formerly minister of business and energy.

He specialised as a service economist in tourism and has been a co-owner of tourist company Ilulissat Water Safari.

He has been re-elected in multiple municipal elections and was a deputy mayor for a short period.

Mr Jerimiassen also opposed Trump’s comments.

"We should maintain good relations with the US, but Greenland should not become part of the US, either now or in the future," he said, according to China Daily.

Karl Ingemann

Karl Ingemann leads a new independence party, Qulleq, which was formed in 2023 by former members of Siumut and Naleraq.

Mr Ingemann believes Greenland’s resources have been mismanaged, according to Danish news agency Ritzau.

He comes from the small town of Maniitsoq on a Western Greenlandic island.