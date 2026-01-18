Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Irish minister says Greenland position ‘will not change’ despite tariff threat

Helen McEntee said the decision ’is completely unacceptable and deeply regrettable’

Lisa Nandy insists Labour wouldn't support anything Greenland didn't endorse as Trump pushes takeover

Ireland’s Foreign Affairs Minister has vowed that its position on Greenland “will not change” after a tariff threat by US President Donald Trump.

The US president said the UK will be charged a 10 per cent tariff “on any and all goods” sent to the US from February 1, which will increase to 25 per cent from June 1, until a deal is reached for Washington to purchase Greenland from Denmark.

He said the same would apply to Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the Netherlands and Finland and that they had “journeyed to Greenland, for purposes unknown”.

Helen McEntee said the decision that comes amid talks over the future of Greenland “is completely unacceptable and deeply regrettable”.

“Ireland has been crystal clear that the future of Greenland is a matter to be determined by Denmark and by the Greenlandic people, in line with well-established democratic principles and international law,” she said.

The US president said tariffs would apply to the UK, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the Netherlands and Finland
The US president said tariffs would apply to the UK, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the Netherlands and Finland (PA)

“This is a position that will not change.

“Respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of States is non-negotiable.

“It is a fundamental principle of the United Nations Charter and of international law.

“It is what keeps all countries, large or small, militarily aligned or neutral, safe and secure.”

She reiterated Ireland’s commitment to the United Nations.

Protests were held in Greenland after President Donald Trump expressed his intent to acquire the autonomous territory
Protests were held in Greenland after President Donald Trump expressed his intent to acquire the autonomous territory (Getty)

“A commitment to multilateralism, and the international legal order, with the UN, as the universal body charged with the maintenance of international peace and security at its heart, is the cornerstone of Irish foreign policy,” she said.

“This has been the case for the past seven decades, since Ireland joined the UN in 1955.

“It will remain the case.

“Denmark and Greenland, of course, have the sovereign right to arrange military exercises with their partners, on their own territory.

“We are coordinating closely with our EU and wider European partners in response to this announcement.

“The only way forward to resolve issues of concern to the US, or to any other country, is through respectful engagement.

“Denmark and Greenland have confirmed on multiple occasions that they are open to proactive constructive dialogue on all issues.”

